Diesel to jump another Bt3.50 tomorrow as Oil Fund trims subsidy

Thailand’s diesel price is set to climb again tomorrow, with the Oil Fuel Fund Committee approving another sharp increase of Bt3.50 per litre after reducing the subsidy burden carried by the fund.

At its meeting on April 1, 2026, the committee resolved to lower compensation for standard diesel, a move that will push the retail pump price up by Bt3.50 per litre to Bt44.24. The same adjustment will also lift the retail price of biodiesel B20 by Bt3.50 per litre to Bt39.24.

According to the decision, the compensation rate for standard diesel was reduced, resulting in a direct pass-through to consumers at the pump. B20 was also subject to a lower compensation rate, producing the same retail increase.

The latest rise adds to the rapid escalation in domestic fuel prices over recent days. On March 31, diesel in Bangkok had already climbed by Bt1.80 per litre to Bt40.74 after an earlier Oil Fuel Fund adjustment, marking the first move above the 40-baht threshold in the latest round of increases.

Officials said details on petrol prices would be announced separately by fuel traders, with further information to follow.