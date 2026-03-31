Diesel surges past 40 baht as Thailand raises fuel prices on March 31

Thailand’s retail fuel prices have risen sharply from March 31, 2026, with diesel climbing above 40 baht per litre following a late-night decision by the Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee (OFMC).

Fuel retailers including PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc implemented price increases effective from March 31, raising petrol and gasohol by 1 baht per litre and diesel by 1.80 baht per litre.

The adjustment pushed the standard diesel retail price in Bangkok to 40.74 baht per litre, up from 38.94 baht, marking a key psychological threshold as prices move above 40 baht.

Updated retail prices in Bangkok, excluding local taxes, are as follows:

Petrol and gasohol group:

Petrol: 50.64 baht/litre

Super Power Gasohol 95: 53.04 baht/litre (OR)

Gasohol 97: 57.54 baht/litre (Bangchak)

Gasohol 95: 42.05 baht/litre

Gasohol 91: 41.68 baht/litre

Gasohol E20: 37.05 baht/litre

Gasohol E85: 33.79 baht/litre

Diesel group:

Super Power Diesel: 56.44 baht/litre (OR)

Diesel: 40.74 baht/litre (OR)

Hi-Premium Diesel S: 58.64 baht/litre (Bangchak)

Hi-Diesel S: 40.74 baht/litre (Bangchak)

The price hike follows a resolution by OFMC on the evening of March 30, 2026, to increase diesel compensation from the Oil Fuel Fund by 2.09 baht per litre, raising the subsidy level to 18.76 baht per litre.

Despite the higher subsidy, retail prices still rose by 1.80 baht per litre due to surging global oil costs.