PM reassures Thailand is not at energy emergency stage, rejects Bt60 diesel fears

Thailand has not yet reached the stage of declaring an energy emergency, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on March 30, as he moved to reassure the public over fuel availability and dismissed speculation that diesel prices could surge to 60 baht per litre.

He said the situation was gradually improving, with fuel supply across the country returning close to normal levels, stressing that authorities were closely monitoring distribution nationwide.

Anutin cautioned against drawing conclusions from isolated cases of petrol stations appearing closed, saying such images did not reflect the broader national picture. He added that provincial governors in all 76 provinces have been tasked with submitting daily reports on fuel availability, particularly ahead of the Songkran travel period, to ensure there are no disruptions to transport or logistics.

He noted that ensuring smooth travel during the holiday period has been set as a key performance indicator for local authorities, underlining the urgency placed on maintaining stable supply.

Global tensions drive oil prices

The prime minister stressed that movements in fuel prices were being driven primarily by global factors, particularly the volatile situation in the Middle East, which remains beyond Thailand’s control.

He said developments in the conflict could shift rapidly, with uncertainty over potential escalations, ceasefires or supply disruptions continuing to affect global oil markets.

Anutin dismissed concerns over diesel reaching 60 baht per litre, saying such projections were speculative and dependent on international developments rather than domestic policy.