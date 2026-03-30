South Korea mulls nationwide driving curbs amid oil price surge

South Korea is considering extending driving restrictions to the general public if global oil prices rise further, senior officials said, as the authorities seek to rein in energy demand amid supply strains caused by the US-Israeli war with Iran.

According to Reuters, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said on Sunday that the government could expand restrictions on passenger car use beyond public institutions if crude prices climb to around US$120-US$130 a barrel, up from the current US$100-US$110 range.

If extended to the wider public, the policy would mark the country’s first nationwide driving curbs since the 1991 Gulf War, when the government imposed a 10-day vehicle rotation system to conserve energy.

“If the Middle East situation worsens, the crisis alert would have to move up to the ‘warning’ stage, and around that point we would need to curb consumption,” Koo said in a local broadcast, referring to a move to the third-highest level in the country’s four-stage resource security crisis alert system.

He added that the government may also consider further fuel tax cuts to ease the burden on households.