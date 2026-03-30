What would happen to Thailand if the Houthis shut the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?

The world is sliding into a crisis on top of a crisis. Yemen’s Houthi group has followed through on its threat by launching missiles at Israel for the first time since the war broke out, while also warning that it may consider shutting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic route linking East and West.

Combined with Iran’s earlier closure of the Strait of Hormuz, such a move would effectively sever a major artery of the global economy and leave it paralysed almost immediately.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is not just an ordinary shipping lane. It is the world’s “second most strategic chokepoint”, one that helps determine the cost of living for people across the globe.

Around 12% of global oil and natural gas trade passes through this point, while almost all cargo vessels heading for the Suez Canal en route to Europe and the United States must pass through this gateway.

If the Houthis shut the strait, ships would be forced to divert around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, adding more than 6,000 nautical miles to their journey, delaying deliveries by 14-20 days and driving shipping costs several times higher.