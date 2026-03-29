Thailand presses Iran over crew as Middle East crisis widens

Thailand is pressing Iran for urgent help for three Thai crew members aboard the cargo vessel Mayurina Naree and for continued safe passage for Thai commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, as officials warn the conflict in the Middle East remains severe and could widen further.

Speaking at Government House on March 29, Panidone Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy foreign ministry spokesperson, said Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow had sent further official communication to his Iranian counterpart seeking urgent assistance for the crew.

MFA pushes for ships and crew

Panidone said some Thai commercial vessels had already managed to transit successfully, but others were still stranded and required continued coordination with all relevant parties. Thailand’s Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East also approved a sub-working group on March 27 to prioritise goods and vessels seeking passage through Hormuz, underlining Bangkok’s concern over a route that Iran has said remains open only to “non-hostile” ships that coordinate with its authorities.