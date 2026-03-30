Oil prices rise as Iran war spreads across the wider Middle East

Oil prices pushed higher again on Monday (March 30) after Yemen’s Houthis carried out their first weekend attacks on Israel, expanding the US-Israel war with Iran across a wider stretch of the Middle East.

As of 2353 GMT, Brent crude had advanced $3.09, or 2.74%, to $115.66 a barrel, after ending Friday up 4.2%. US West Texas Intermediate also gained, rising $2.92, or 2.93%, to $102.56 a barrel, following a 5.5% jump in the previous session.

The latest gains left Brent on track for an unprecedented monthly surge. The global benchmark has climbed 59% so far this month, a rise steeper than the increase seen during the 1990 Gulf War. The sharp rally has followed the Iran conflict’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies normally pass.