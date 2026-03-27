Economists warn high oil prices could push Thailand towards stagflation, squeeze purchasing power



SCB EIC cuts 2026 growth forecast to 1.4%

SCB’s Economic Intelligence Centre (EIC) has revised down its outlook for Thailand. In its base case, it assumes the conflict eases within two months and projects Thai growth of 1.4%, with inflation at 3.2%, above the monetary policy target range.

In a worst-case scenario where the conflict lasts four months, EIC expects growth could slow to 0.8%-1.1%, while inflation could rise to 4%-5%, with the key risk being that energy prices remain high for longer than expected.

Yunyong said a major concern is real wages, which have remained negative since after the Covid-19 period. Although unemployment is low at 0.8%, he said purchasing power has weakened because incomes have not kept pace with inflation, raising the risk of broader softness in consumption of goods and services.

He also warned that holding energy prices too low for too long can create heavy fiscal burdens and distort price signals, reducing incentives to conserve energy. If the state is eventually forced to release prices abruptly, it could trigger a severe economic shock. He argued that energy prices should be adjusted gradually to reduce the impact.

He added that maintaining fiscal discipline is critical, particularly with Thailand’s public debt at around 66% of GDP and potentially moving towards the 70% ceiling sooner than expected. Clear communication of debt-management plans, he said, would help maintain confidence among investors and rating agencies.