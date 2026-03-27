Cabinet races to cut oil tax as fuel shock hits Thailand

Cabinet has approved a set of urgent measures to tackle the escalating energy crisis, including exploring legal avenues to reduce fuel excise taxes following a sharp 6-baht-per-litre increase in oil prices.





The special Cabinet meeting on March 26 came as the government moved away from its previous gradual pricing approach, instead implementing an immediate increase due to mounting pressures, including the deepening deficit of the Oil Fuel Fund, fuel shortages and illegal cross-border smuggling.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the meeting endorsed measures to align Thailand’s energy management with the global crisis, which has been driven by conflict in the Middle East.

He said the prime minister had instructed relevant ministers and permanent secretaries to urgently implement relief measures, despite the government currently operating in a caretaker capacity. Legal constraints will be addressed by the Council of State to ensure timely implementation within the legal framework.

Ekniti also called for strict energy-saving measures across government agencies, local authorities and state enterprises, including suspending non-essential overseas travel.