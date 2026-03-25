Asia revives crisis playbook as oil shock pushes ‘worst-case’ measures

Asian governments are ramping up emergency measures to deal with a deepening energy crisis triggered by conflict in the Middle East, as disruptions to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz threaten supplies across the region.

Asia imports more than 80% of its crude oil through the strait, which handles roughly one-fifth of global energy shipments. With the risk of prolonged disruption rising, governments are turning to crisis-management strategies similar to those used during the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Korea, Philippines move into ‘worst-case’ mode

South Korea, one of the most exposed economies, imports about 70% of its crude oil and 20% of its LNG from the Middle East. According to Yonhap News Agency, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has launched an emergency economic response plan, including the formation of five task forces to monitor energy, macroeconomic conditions, financial markets and household impacts.

The government has also stepped up monitoring with twice-weekly emergency meetings and a situation room at the presidential office, under orders from President Lee Jae Myung. Measures under consideration include fuel-saving policies such as vehicle rotation schemes, reduced household energy use and even fuel price caps — the first in nearly three decades.

In the Philippines, the government has declared a national energy emergency as fuel reserves drop to around 45 days and gas prices surge. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. warned of an “acute risk” to energy supply and called for urgent measures to stabilise fuel availability and maintain economic activity.

Authorities are considering steps such as preventing hoarding, reducing the workweek to four days and suspending some flights to cut fuel consumption.