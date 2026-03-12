Asian investors rethink Gulf bets as ‘safe-haven’ image takes a hit

Amid the turmoil triggered by joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran, investors in Asia are beginning to rethink Middle East investments, even if the region’s conflict eventually ends, Nikkei Asia reported.

Since February 28, Iran has retaliated by firing missiles and drones at multiple countries, including Bahrain, Cyprus, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the report. The attacks prompted several countries to close their airspace, leaving tens of thousands of travellers stranded at airports.

At the same time, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil and gas shipments, adding to wider market anxiety.

The conflict has erupted at a moment when many Asian businesses, major investors and family offices had been looking to the Middle East as a new growth frontier. Just two days before the US attack on Iran, the Dubai International Chamber released research showing that 46.9% of multinational companies attracted to Dubai last year came from Asia, outnumbering those from the Middle East itself.

However, experts warned that the psychological shadow of war could linger even after fighting stops.