11 Asian cities to live in and love in 2026, according to Time Out

In 2026, travel trends are shifting back towards cities that are not only great to visit, but genuinely easy to live in—places where heritage and everyday lifestyle click together effortlessly. That is the spirit behind Time Out’s Best Cities 2026, which draws on thousands of survey responses and input from city experts.

From Time Out’s global top 50, 11 cities in Asia stand out—each offering its own mix of culture, creativity, food, and modern energy.



1) Shanghai

Asia’s top-ranked city balances futuristic skylines with character-rich neighbourhoods and a thriving café culture.



2) Bangkok

A city that never seems to power down—temples and street food sit comfortably alongside contemporary art, big events and a nightlife scene that keeps reinventing itself.



3) Seoul

Seasonal beauty, pop culture and food combine with a creative pulse that keeps the city feeling fresh year-round.



4) Tokyo

A city of contrasts done right—world-class dining, cutting-edge subcultures and endlessly rewarding neighbourhoods where you can fall in love in a day and keep discovering for years.



5) Hong Kong

Fast, bright and flavour-packed, with a celebrated bar scene, standout dining and a calendar that keeps the city buzzing.