11 Asian cities to live in and love in 2026, according to Time Out

MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2026

Time Out’s 2026 Best Cities ranking highlights 11 standout Asian cities that blend culture, food and modern lifestyle—led by Shanghai and Bangkok, with Chiang Mai also making the regional top 10.

In 2026, travel trends are shifting back towards cities that are not only great to visit, but genuinely easy to live in—places where heritage and everyday lifestyle click together effortlessly. That is the spirit behind Time Out’s Best Cities 2026, which draws on thousands of survey responses and input from city experts.

From Time Out’s global top 50, 11 cities in Asia stand out—each offering its own mix of culture, creativity, food, and modern energy.


1) Shanghai

Asia’s top-ranked city balances futuristic skylines with character-rich neighbourhoods and a thriving café culture.


2) Bangkok

A city that never seems to power down—temples and street food sit comfortably alongside contemporary art, big events and a nightlife scene that keeps reinventing itself.

11 Asian cities to live in and love in 2026, according to Time Out


3) Seoul

Seasonal beauty, pop culture and food combine with a creative pulse that keeps the city feeling fresh year-round.

11 Asian cities to live in and love in 2026, according to Time Out


4) Tokyo

A city of contrasts done right—world-class dining, cutting-edge subcultures and endlessly rewarding neighbourhoods where you can fall in love in a day and keep discovering for years.

11 Asian cities to live in and love in 2026, according to Time Out


5) Hong Kong

Fast, bright and flavour-packed, with a celebrated bar scene, standout dining and a calendar that keeps the city buzzing.

11 Asian cities to live in and love in 2026, according to Time Out


6) Singapore

Small in size, huge on ideas—constantly evolving with clever design, new lifestyle districts and an innovation-first mindset.


7) Hanoi

Classic and contemporary in one frame—street-side coffee culture and new-wave cafés share the spotlight in a city that feels welcoming and easy to explore.


8) Beijing

Imperial grandeur meets modern urban life, with ever-improving infrastructure and a capital-city scale that still rewards curiosity.


9) Chiang Mai

Thailand’s northern gem combines old-city charm with a growing creative scene—cafés, contemporary art and festivals that keep the atmosphere lively.


10) Ho Chi Minh City

Relentless momentum, driven by youth culture and a fast-rising creative economy—especially in food, design and film.


11) Osaka

A fun-first city famous for food and easygoing energy, perfectly placed for exploring Japan’s Kansai region.

11 Asian cities to live in and love in 2026, according to Time Out

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