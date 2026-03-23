11 Asian cities to live in and love in 2026, according to Time Out

In 2026, travel trends are shifting back towards cities that are not only great to visit, but genuinely easy to live in—places where heritage and everyday lifestyle click together effortlessly. That is the spirit behind Time Out’s Best Cities 2026, which draws on thousands of survey responses and input from city experts.
From Time Out’s global top 50, 11 cities in Asia stand out—each offering its own mix of culture, creativity, food, and modern energy.
1) Shanghai
Asia’s top-ranked city balances futuristic skylines with character-rich neighbourhoods and a thriving café culture.
2) Bangkok
A city that never seems to power down—temples and street food sit comfortably alongside contemporary art, big events and a nightlife scene that keeps reinventing itself.
3) Seoul
Seasonal beauty, pop culture and food combine with a creative pulse that keeps the city feeling fresh year-round.
4) Tokyo
A city of contrasts done right—world-class dining, cutting-edge subcultures and endlessly rewarding neighbourhoods where you can fall in love in a day and keep discovering for years.
5) Hong Kong
Fast, bright and flavour-packed, with a celebrated bar scene, standout dining and a calendar that keeps the city buzzing.
6) Singapore
Small in size, huge on ideas—constantly evolving with clever design, new lifestyle districts and an innovation-first mindset.
7) Hanoi
Classic and contemporary in one frame—street-side coffee culture and new-wave cafés share the spotlight in a city that feels welcoming and easy to explore.
8) Beijing
Imperial grandeur meets modern urban life, with ever-improving infrastructure and a capital-city scale that still rewards curiosity.
9) Chiang Mai
Thailand’s northern gem combines old-city charm with a growing creative scene—cafés, contemporary art and festivals that keep the atmosphere lively.
10) Ho Chi Minh City
Relentless momentum, driven by youth culture and a fast-rising creative economy—especially in food, design and film.
11) Osaka
A fun-first city famous for food and easygoing energy, perfectly placed for exploring Japan’s Kansai region.