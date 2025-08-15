Bangkok tops Time Out’s 2025 list as Gen Z’s favourite city

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15, 2025

Time Out survey reveals Bangkok as Gen Z’s dream destination, winning hearts with happiness, affordability, and a thriving social scene.

Time Out, the world-renowned lifestyle magazine, has released its annual “Best Cities in the World” ranking for 2025, placing Bangkok at number one among Gen Z residents, ahead of global heavyweights such as Melbourne, Cape Town, and New York City.

The survey, which polled more than 18,500 city-dwellers worldwide, ranked Cape Town, South Africa, as the overall best city. However, when responses from those under 30, Gen Z and younger millennials, were analysed, Bangkok emerged as the clear winner.

Why Bangkok is number one for Gen Z

According to Time Out, Bangkok excels in several areas that resonate with younger generations:

  • Happiness – Residents are friendly and content, making it an ideal city for building new friendships.
  • Affordability – A relatively low cost of living means Gen Z can enjoy life and go out without financial strain.
  • Diversity – The city is rich in cultural variety, from ornate temples to bustling shopping districts and vibrant nightlife.

Respondents under 30 also rated Bangkok as the easiest city in which to make new friends, underscoring its social appeal.

Other cities winning over Gen Z

Following Bangkok in the Gen Z rankings were:

  • Melbourne, Australia (2nd) – Praised for its diversity and thriving arts scene, with 96% of respondents appreciating its cultural offerings.
  • Cape Town, South Africa (3rd) – Known for stunning scenery and affordable socialising.
  • New York City, USA (4th) – Rated the most “exciting” city for young people, with a nightlife that never sleeps.
  • Copenhagen, Denmark (5th) – Seen as a great place for dating and enjoying a fulfilling lifestyle.
