Bangkok tops Time Out’s 2025 list as Gen Z’s favourite city

Time Out, the world-renowned lifestyle magazine, has released its annual “Best Cities in the World” ranking for 2025, placing Bangkok at number one among Gen Z residents, ahead of global heavyweights such as Melbourne, Cape Town, and New York City.

The survey, which polled more than 18,500 city-dwellers worldwide, ranked Cape Town, South Africa, as the overall best city. However, when responses from those under 30, Gen Z and younger millennials, were analysed, Bangkok emerged as the clear winner.