New Hawker Centre to Modernise Bangkok\'s Street Food Scene

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has begun construction on a new Hawker Centre at Lumpini Public Park, a project designed to elevate the standard of the city’s renowned street food.

Construction, which started on 27th June 2025, is expected to be completed in early 2026. The new centre aims to improve food quality and safety, bring order to public spaces, and provide new opportunities for street vendors.

The BMA has confirmed that vendors displaced from the pavement on Sarasin Road will be given priority for stalls.

The centre will operate in two daily shifts, from 5am to 4pm and 4pm to midnight, and will accommodate 88 vendors per shift. It will offer a wide array of affordable food, drinks, and fresh produce, aiming to maintain the distinctive character of Bangkok’s street food culture.

In a nod to environmental concerns, the BMA has implemented several green initiatives. Large trees from the construction site have been temporarily relocated within Lumpini Park and will be replanted at the centre upon completion.

The building’s design incorporates natural ventilation to minimise the need for air conditioning, and a muted roof colour has been chosen to reduce light reflection that could affect the nearby Chulalongkorn Hospital.