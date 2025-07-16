Bangkok Governor inspects pedestrian and drainage improvements on Lat Phrao – Phaholyothin Roads

Chadchart also shared good news regarding the undergrounding of power lines. The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has begun removing utility poles on Lat Phrao Road, with approximately 90% of the poles on the odd-numbered side already taken down.

There are plans to extend this project to the Lamsalee Intersection in Bang Kapi. The undergrounding of power lines on Phaholyothin Road has now been completed, with only final pedestrian repairs being carried out by MEA.

In addition, BMA is improving several pedestrian bridges by relocating their support columns to create more space on the sidewalks.

As a result, pedestrians will soon experience improved footpaths along both Lat Phrao and Phaholyothin Roads, Chadchart concluded.

