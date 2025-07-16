Bangkok Governor inspects pedestrian and drainage improvements on Lat Phrao – Phaholyothin Roads

He noted that flooding has been a persistent issue on Phaholyothin Road in front of the Lotus’s store. A project is underway to install water retention pits and pipes to channel water from in front of the store to the drainage system along Horwang School, ultimately draining into the Vibhavadi Canal.
This initiative is expected to alleviate the flooding problem in the Lat Phrao intersection area, he stated.
However, Chadchart pointed out that the project has been delayed due to the discovery of old gas pipes, which the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) cannot relocate.
PTT will need to handle the relocation, he explained, adding that the project is expected to be completed by the end of July 2025, with work on the area near the expressway set to finish by August 2025.
Chadchart also shared good news regarding the undergrounding of power lines. The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has begun removing utility poles on Lat Phrao Road, with approximately 90% of the poles on the odd-numbered side already taken down.
There are plans to extend this project to the Lamsalee Intersection in Bang Kapi. The undergrounding of power lines on Phaholyothin Road has now been completed, with only final pedestrian repairs being carried out by MEA.
In addition, BMA is improving several pedestrian bridges by relocating their support columns to create more space on the sidewalks.
As a result, pedestrians will soon experience improved footpaths along both Lat Phrao and Phaholyothin Roads, Chadchart concluded.
