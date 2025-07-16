BMA Forges Ahead with \'Muslims Participate in City Development\' Strategy, Harnessing Culture for Community Upliftment

Torsak Chotimongkol, Chief Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok, chaired the inaugural meeting of both the "Muslims Participate in City Development Committee" and the "District-Level Muslims Participate in City Development Working Group" for 2025.

Senior officials, including Supakrit Boonkhant, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the BMA, and Lamai Asawalertsak, Director of the Department of Provincial Administration and Registration, were present at the Rattanakosin Room, Bangkok City Hall.

Torsak summarised the overarching objective: to move beyond traditional administrative boundaries and empower urban development through collaborative efforts with the public, deeply rooted in cultural and religious dimensions.

He highlighted that the Chularajmontri (Sheikhul Islam of Thailand) is providing crucial guidance and co-planning with the BMA to achieve these goals, which primarily focus on improving living standards and addressing social issues within Muslim communities.

The BMA has categorised its 187 mosques into four sizes and is actively collecting vital online data on population, physical infrastructure, public health, and vulnerable groups within each community.

