Bangkok Governor Makes Surprise Second Visit to Flood-Prone Roadworks

The Governor stated he had initially inspected the site yesterday morning and was back to ensure the contractor was implementing his earlier recommendations.

Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21, also known as Soi Nawasri, connects Ramkhamhaeng Road with the At Narong-Ram Intra Expressway. Previously a private road, it was notorious for persistent flooding.

It has now been transferred to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) for much-needed improvements, given the high volume of traffic and numerous residential estates in the area.

The construction work involves pouring concrete one side at a time and adjusting the drainage system, meaning traffic is currently restricted to a single lane.

Governor Chadchart advised the public to avoid Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21 if possible, as it is causing minor traffic delays.

