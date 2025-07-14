Bangkok Governor Makes Surprise Second Visit to Flood-Prone Roadworks

The Governor stated he had initially inspected the site yesterday morning and was back to ensure the contractor was implementing his earlier recommendations.
Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21, also known as Soi Nawasri, connects Ramkhamhaeng Road with the At Narong-Ram Intra Expressway. Previously a private road, it was notorious for persistent flooding.
It has now been transferred to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) for much-needed improvements, given the high volume of traffic and numerous residential estates in the area.
The construction work involves pouring concrete one side at a time and adjusting the drainage system, meaning traffic is currently restricted to a single lane.
Governor Chadchart advised the public to avoid Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21 if possible, as it is causing minor traffic delays.
He suggested using Soi Wat Thepleela, which leads through to the Council of Engineers, as an alternative route.
For those who must use the soi, he urged them to drive carefully, avoid speeding, and exercise patience for the long-term benefits and a better future.
Overall, Governor Chadchart observed that the situation had improved since yesterday's visit. The side of the road open to traffic has been compacted and smoothed, with fewer potholes, though some areas still require further attention.
"Anyone living in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21, please feel free to complain. I welcome all feedback," the Governor remarked. "This soi has been flooding for over 10 years. We couldn't do anything about it in the past, so we've decided to undertake this project for everyone's benefit. In the future, flooding here should be a thing of the past."