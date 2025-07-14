Chadchart inspects Khlong Kled bridge construction, targets full completion by February 2026

Governor Chadchart explained that the site is part of a key drainage route, diverting water from Nong Bon Lake to Khlong Bang O.
In February 2022, before he took office, underground water had leaked into a shaft at the Khlong Kled water intake building. This caused severe damage to the bridge’s foundations, resulting in the collapse of its pilings and requiring extensive repairs.
“I must apologise to the public for the inconvenience caused by this long disruption on Udomsuk Road,” Chadchart said.
He added that a new drainage tunnel is being constructed five metres above the original one, connecting to the existing intake shaft. The new tunnel has been fully bored and linked to the shaft. Crews are now removing the drilling equipment and installing tunnel lining panels.
“A drainage tunnel works differently from a canal. While a canal can collect water at every point along its length—much like a regular road—a tunnel is more like a motorway. It requires designated entry and exit points through shafts. For example, the tunnel running from Nong Bon to Bang Na has eight water intake shafts,” he explained.
“Tunnels allow water to flow rapidly, like an expressway, but they also require proper infrastructure to channel water into them. This is why we must also clear canals and drainage pipes to enable quick diversion of water into the tunnel,” Chadchart said.
Regarding the Khlong Kled Bridge, he noted that two of the four traffic lanes are scheduled to be completed by September 2025, with full four-lane completion expected by February 2026—provided no further underground issues arise.
