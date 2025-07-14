Chadchart inspects Khlong Kled bridge construction, targets full completion by February 2026

“A drainage tunnel works differently from a canal. While a canal can collect water at every point along its length—much like a regular road—a tunnel is more like a motorway. It requires designated entry and exit points through shafts. For example, the tunnel running from Nong Bon to Bang Na has eight water intake shafts,” he explained.

“Tunnels allow water to flow rapidly, like an expressway, but they also require proper infrastructure to channel water into them. This is why we must also clear canals and drainage pipes to enable quick diversion of water into the tunnel,” Chadchart said.

Regarding the Khlong Kled Bridge, he noted that two of the four traffic lanes are scheduled to be completed by September 2025, with full four-lane completion expected by February 2026—provided no further underground issues arise.

