BMA unveils Sukhumvit model plan for Nana-Asoke-Phrom Phong areas

Key actions will address issues such as shops obstructing traffic, street vendors extending beyond store fronts, illegal sales of goods (e.g. cannabis, e-cigarettes, counterfeit products, sex toys), illegal parking along Sukhumvit Road and side streets, homelessness, begging (including foreign nationals and the use of children for begging or labour), illegal employment of foreign nationals, and littering outside designated areas or at inappropriate times by local businesses or passersby.

Additional improvements will focus on repairing uneven pavements, addressing poor accessibility ramps, cleaning stains, fixing inadequate streetlights, managing overgrown trees, and removing cluttered communication cables.

The 10 districts in southern Bangkok have integrated their efforts, dividing into two groups of five districts each to work on both sides of the street, covering both even and odd-numbered Sukhumvit sois.

