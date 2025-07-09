BMA unveils Sukhumvit model plan for Nana-Asoke-Phrom Phong areas

The meeting also focused on preparations for the Big Cleaning event, scheduled for Sunday, 13 July 2025, aimed at cleaning the streets and pavements along Sukhumvit Road from Sukhumvit Soi 24 to Sukhumvit Soi 2 (Nana-Asoke-Phrom Phong areas).
The meeting was attended by executives from the 10 districts in southern Bangkok, including Khlong Toei, Bang Kho Laem, Bang Na, Bang Rak, Pathum Wan, Phra Khanong, Yan Nawa, Watthana, Suan Luang, and Sathorn, along with relevant agencies.
The initiative aims to improve the area’s landscape by ensuring cleanliness, orderliness, and safety for both residents and visitors.
Key actions will address issues such as shops obstructing traffic, street vendors extending beyond store fronts, illegal sales of goods (e.g. cannabis, e-cigarettes, counterfeit products, sex toys), illegal parking along Sukhumvit Road and side streets, homelessness, begging (including foreign nationals and the use of children for begging or labour), illegal employment of foreign nationals, and littering outside designated areas or at inappropriate times by local businesses or passersby.
Additional improvements will focus on repairing uneven pavements, addressing poor accessibility ramps, cleaning stains, fixing inadequate streetlights, managing overgrown trees, and removing cluttered communication cables.
The 10 districts in southern Bangkok have integrated their efforts, dividing into two groups of five districts each to work on both sides of the street, covering both even and odd-numbered Sukhumvit sois.
