BMA, Special Branch Bureau to enhance criminal surveillance and security

The meeting discussed strategies to integrate CCTV and AI technologies, alongside physical improvements to roads and pavements, with relevant agencies. The initiative targets key economic and tourist areas, vulnerable zones, and security-sensitive locations.
Responsible officials reported on illegal transportation services (taxis, tricycles, motorcycles) and crimes against life, body, and property, such as theft, snatching, robbery, gang robbery, cable theft, and other security concerns, including protest sites.
The discussion emphasised the integration of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s CCTV and AI systems with the Special Branch Bureau to establish a unified database aimed at enhancing security management, facilitating offender surveillance, and strengthening overall public safety oversight.
The meeting also addressed plans for physical infrastructure improvements and inter-agency collaboration to resolve persistent issues in designated high-risk areas.
Supakrit Boonkhant, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA; Sitichai Arunyakanon, Assistant Secretary to the Governor, along with representatives from the Committee on Public Safety and Property Protection, Fire and Rescue Department, City Law Enforcement Department, Traffic and Transportation Department, Health Department, Medical Services Department, District Offices, Special Branch Bureau, Metropolitan Police Bureau, Tourist Police Bureau, Bangkok Internal Security Operations Command, local police stations, and other relevant agencies, were present at the meeting.
