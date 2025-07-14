Bangkok’s 20-baht train fare faces hurdles amid ongoing private concession contracts

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has admitted that the city is still bound by existing concession agreements with private operators, which could delay the implementation of the government’s 20-baht flat-rate electric train fare policy.
The government recently announced that the policy—covering eight train lines across Bangkok and the metropolitan area—will launch on October 1, 2025. Passenger registration will begin in August via the Thang Rat app. Eligible passengers must pay fares using either EMV contactless cards or Rabbit Cards. The government has allocated a budget of 5.5 billion baht to subsidise the scheme, aiming to reduce living costs and encourage more people to use public transport.
Chadchart explained that Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is currently working to amend its concession contracts in order to clarify the financial compensation model—particularly regarding operating costs. The city needs to assess which costs it must bear and compare them with the government's proposed subsidy.
A committee comprising all relevant parties will convene again to assess the feasibility and value for money of the compensation package. Detailed discussions are ongoing regarding both existing concessions and various extension contracts. Chadchart acknowledged that numerous contractual details must be resolved before the 20-baht fare policy can come into effect this October.