Bangkok’s 20-baht train fare faces hurdles amid ongoing private concession contracts

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has admitted that the city is still bound by existing concession agreements with private operators, which could delay the implementation of the government’s 20-baht flat-rate electric train fare policy.

The government recently announced that the policy—covering eight train lines across Bangkok and the metropolitan area—will launch on October 1, 2025. Passenger registration will begin in August via the Thang Rat app. Eligible passengers must pay fares using either EMV contactless cards or Rabbit Cards. The government has allocated a budget of 5.5 billion baht to subsidise the scheme, aiming to reduce living costs and encourage more people to use public transport.