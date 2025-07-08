Cabinet approves 20-baht electric railway fare project, starting in October

Future Payment Options

In the future, the system will also allow commuters to use QR codes from their bank apps to pay for their fares, providing more convenience and flexibility.

13 Routes and 194 Stations Covered

The 20-baht fare will apply to 13 routes across Bangkok and surrounding provinces, covering 194 stations and a total distance of 279.84 kilometres. The government plans to subsidise the fares using the common ticket fund and other sources of revenue.

Expected Economic, Social, and Environmental Impacts

The government estimates that the project will save approximately 10 million baht in the first year. These savings are expected to have three key impacts:

Economic Impact: Commuters will save on petrol costs.

Social Impact: Improved commuter satisfaction and reduced risk of road accidents.

Environmental Impact: A reduction in carbon emissions.

Project Timeline and Future Evaluation

Once registration begins in August, the project will officially launch on October 1. The government will monitor and assess the project's efficiency to make any necessary improvements in the future.

