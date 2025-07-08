Bangkok begins development of 47.5 km walkway and cycle path along Saen Saeb Canal to promote sustainable transport

On July 7, 2025, Wisanu Subsompon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, led a media tour to inspect the Saen Saeb Canal footpath and bike lane extension project. The project aims to improve safety and convenience for local residents by creating a connected route from Phra Nakhon to Nong Jok, spanning 47.5 kilometres.
The project seeks to develop a safe and sustainable transport corridor along the Saen Saeb Canal and its tributaries. This includes the construction of walkways and bike lanes, as well as the installation of lighting, CCTV cameras, and other amenities to ensure round-the-clock access. The route will connect various districts, including Phra Nakhon and Nong Jok, and is designed to link with public transport systems such as the MRT, BTS, and boats.
To date, Bangkok has already completed the construction of reinforced concrete embankments along parts of the canal, along with associated pathways and bike lanes, totalling approximately 60.38 kilometres. Currently, the city is constructing additional embankments and walkways extending over 4.72 km, with plans for further development.
The project is part of the "Walkable, Safe Cycling" initiative and is set to be completed by 2030. The aim is to create a city where people can move safely and comfortably while also improving public health and encouraging the use of alternative transport options. Future expansion plans will connect other key areas like Ladprao, Phrom Phong, Thaphra, and Sam Yot.
After presenting the project details, the Deputy Governor led a media tour along the Saen Saeb Canal pathway, from Wat Mai Chong Lom Pier to the SWU Phyathai Pier, which is a strategic location in the heart of Bangkok’s city centre.
The area is not only located near densely populated communities and important educational institutions like Srinakharinwirot University (SWU) but also serves as a busy water transport hub that connects various economic zones and residential areas.
This route has been developed into a safe and user-friendly pedestrian and bike path along the canal. The pathway has been smoothed, safety railings installed at risky points, lighting added along the route, and ramps provided for elderly people or wheelchair users, ensuring accessibility without interference from traffic on the main roads.
The area is also quieter than the surrounding streets, making it ideal for relaxation in the morning and evening. Many local residents use this path as a shortcut between their homes, schools, or workplaces, and it’s a popular spot for exercise, such as walking, running, or cycling, especially among students and staff from SWU, who can easily access the pier.
Throughout the project’s development, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has encouraged public participation in designing the space, including the connection points, ramps, crossings, and resting areas along the canal, ensuring long-term, practical use. Feedback from the pilot area has shown that most residents feel safer and more convenient in their daily lives due to the systematically organised footpaths and bike lanes.