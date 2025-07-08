Bangkok begins development of 47.5 km walkway and cycle path along Saen Saeb Canal to promote sustainable transport

On July 7, 2025, Wisanu Subsompon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, led a media tour to inspect the Saen Saeb Canal footpath and bike lane extension project. The project aims to improve safety and convenience for local residents by creating a connected route from Phra Nakhon to Nong Jok, spanning 47.5 kilometres.

The project seeks to develop a safe and sustainable transport corridor along the Saen Saeb Canal and its tributaries. This includes the construction of walkways and bike lanes, as well as the installation of lighting, CCTV cameras, and other amenities to ensure round-the-clock access. The route will connect various districts, including Phra Nakhon and Nong Jok, and is designed to link with public transport systems such as the MRT, BTS, and boats.

To date, Bangkok has already completed the construction of reinforced concrete embankments along parts of the canal, along with associated pathways and bike lanes, totalling approximately 60.38 kilometres. Currently, the city is constructing additional embankments and walkways extending over 4.72 km, with plans for further development.