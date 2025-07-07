Bangkok Governor Pushes Waste Separation Ahead of Triple Fee Hike

Residents could also exchange 10 plastic water bottles for a bottle of bio-fermented liquid and sell their pre-sorted recyclables to "Waste Buy" at the venue for cash.

Governor Chadchart emphasised the collective responsibility in urban development.

"A city can only progress when everyone contributes," he stated. "While waste separation might require a little more effort, it will hugely benefit our city."

He also celebrated the recent achievement of planting 2 million trees in Bangkok, exceeding the initial target of 1 million.

"When we separate our waste, we produce fertiliser, which we can then use to nourish the trees we are planting. I urge everyone to help separate waste at home; it offers multiple advantages and will make our city much more beautiful and orderly."

The "This Home Doesn't Mix Waste" initiative is open for registration via the BKK WASTE PAY application. Households participating in the scheme will pay a reduced waste collection fee of 20 baht per month.

To qualify, registered households must diligently separate their rubbish, primarily by isolating food waste from general waste.

Food scraps, with liquids drained, should be placed in a green rubbish bag or a clearly labelled general plastic bag and positioned next to the main bin for easy collection.

Only general waste should be placed inside the main bin.

Crucially, households that do not register for the programme will face a significantly higher waste collection fee of 60 baht per month.

These new rates are set to commence in October 2025, marking a clear incentive for residents to adopt more responsible waste management practices.

