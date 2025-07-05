Bangkok Teams Up with Health Ministry to Boost HIV and STI Prevention

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), and various partner networks have joined forces to systematically promote prevention and enhance public health.

Dr Sunthorn Sunthornchart, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA, today welcomed participants to the launch event held at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL).

The campaign, themed "Equality with Safety: HPV x Condom – Smooth or Rough, Confident and Disease-Free," saw the Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin preside over the opening ceremony, joined by executives from several organisations.

Dr Sunthorn highlighted the collaboration between the MOPH's Department of Disease Control, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and the BMA.

The partnership aims to enhance STI prevention and bolster immunity against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

