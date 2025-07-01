BMA organises Senior Health Contest to promote holistic well-being

The event was held at the Bangkok Room, Irawatpattana Building, Bangkok City Hall (Din Daeng), and was attended by Dr Lertlak Leelaruangsang, director of the Health Department.
Sunthorn emphasised the value of senior citizens as important contributors to society, citing their experience, knowledge, and guidance as essential to intergenerational learning and social continuity.
Given the growing number of elderly individuals, BMA executives have prioritised policies to improve their quality of life, particularly under the Governor's directive to promote Active Ageing.
This initiative aims to promote social participation, group cohesion, strengthen elderly organisations, and support the development of senior citizens, including the operation of quality elderly clinics.
As part of the effort, the Health Department has supported the establishment of elderly clubs in BMA hospitals. These clubs serve as platforms for seniors to engage socially, exchange perspectives, and participate in community service, fostering both physical and mental wellness.
“Therefore, it is important that every senior citizen is aware of the need to maintain both physical and mental health, as it benefits both themselves and the society around them,” Sunthorn said.
All participants in this year’s Senior Health Contest are representatives from elderly clubs affiliated with hospitals under the Health Department, including Vajira Hospital. They exemplify excellent physical and mental well-being and serve as role models.
As Thailand transitions into a fully aged society, with 13.76 million individuals aged 60 years and above, accounting for 20.93% of the population, and approximately 1.32 million elderly residents in Bangkok alone, the BMA is committed to enhancing the health and well-being of senior citizens.
Through health promotion and the development of self-reliance, City Hall aims to create opportunities for seniors to engage in meaningful activities, fostering a sense of value and belonging, and reinforcing their role as contributors to society.
The Health Department organised the Senior Health Contest to offer senior citizens the chance to engage in activities together, including a health contest to select those with excellent physical and mental health as role models for self-care.
Participants were selected and divided into two age groups: 21 individuals aged 65–74 years, and 19 individuals aged 75 years and above.
Judging was conducted by a multidisciplinary team from Vajira Hospital, including physicians, dentists, nurses, social workers, and psychologists. In addition, 24 senior volunteers were honoured for their exceptional contributions to social service.
