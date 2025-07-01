BMA organises Senior Health Contest to promote holistic well-being

The event was held at the Bangkok Room, Irawatpattana Building, Bangkok City Hall (Din Daeng), and was attended by Dr Lertlak Leelaruangsang, director of the Health Department.

Sunthorn emphasised the value of senior citizens as important contributors to society, citing their experience, knowledge, and guidance as essential to intergenerational learning and social continuity.

Given the growing number of elderly individuals, BMA executives have prioritised policies to improve their quality of life, particularly under the Governor's directive to promote Active Ageing.

This initiative aims to promote social participation, group cohesion, strengthen elderly organisations, and support the development of senior citizens, including the operation of quality elderly clinics.