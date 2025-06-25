BMA opens Benjakitti Park to welcome GGGI delegation from Lao PDR

Sunthorn expressed that, on behalf of the BMA, he was honoured to welcome the GGGI delegation to Benjakitti Park, one of the strategically important green spaces in the city.

This visit is part of the cooperation under the Resilient Urban Centres and Surrounds (RUCaS), a programme aimed at enhancing the capacity of cities to adapt to and mitigate the risks and disasters associated with climate change, a global challenge faced by all nations.

Benjakitti Park serves as a clear example of urban development using nature-based solutions, focusing on restoring ecosystems in urban areas, reducing the impacts of flooding, extreme heat, and pollution, while also enhancing the quality of life for citizens in a sustainable way.