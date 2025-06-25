BMA opens Benjakitti Park to welcome GGGI delegation from Lao PDR

Sunthorn expressed that, on behalf of the BMA, he was honoured to welcome the GGGI delegation to Benjakitti Park, one of the strategically important green spaces in the city.
This visit is part of the cooperation under the Resilient Urban Centres and Surrounds (RUCaS), a programme aimed at enhancing the capacity of cities to adapt to and mitigate the risks and disasters associated with climate change, a global challenge faced by all nations.
Benjakitti Park serves as a clear example of urban development using nature-based solutions, focusing on restoring ecosystems in urban areas, reducing the impacts of flooding, extreme heat, and pollution, while also enhancing the quality of life for citizens in a sustainable way.
Sunthorn further explained that the area, once a state-owned industrial facility, has been transformed into a large public park featuring an ecosystem of wetlands, a simulated forest, cycling paths, and pedestrian walkways that connect to the surrounding areas of Khlong Toei.
Not only a recreational area, but the park also functions as green infrastructure, efficiently managing water and mitigating the urban heat island effect.
Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, places significant emphasis on the design and expansion of green spaces within the city. In addition to large parks like Benjakitti, there are smaller green spaces, such as the 15-minute parks, scattered across the city.
“We hope this study visit will be beneficial for the delegation, representing international institutions and agencies that play a key role in responding to climate change,” said Sunthorn.
“It is a shared goal of many countries to exchange knowledge and apply these insights to urban planning in Laos, one of Thailand’s closest neighbours, to ensure sustainability and preparedness for the rapid changes taking place.”
The purpose of the study visit by the GGGI delegation was to learn about urban green space design using nature-based approaches, ecological restoration, and the role of green spaces in addressing climate change and natural disasters within the BMA. The City Hall is part of a network focused on enhancing the ability of urban centres and surrounding areas to adapt.
The delegation, consisting of 22 members, included the director-general of the department of natural resources and environment of Vientiane capital, the deputy director-general of the department of water resources, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the deputy dean of the Faculty of Environmental Science, National University of Laos, local government officials from Vientiane capital, and GGGI officials.
The GGGI is an international organisation focused on promoting sustainable, environmentally friendly economic growth in developing and emerging economies. GGGI operates in several countries, including the Lao PDR.
GGGI's core mission is to assist countries in achieving strong, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth by promoting the efficient use of resources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and adapting to climate change.
