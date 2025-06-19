BMA explores Copenhagen’s eco-friendly waste-to-energy model

Bangkok Governor and BMA delegation held discussions with Ramboll, a major global engineering, architecture, and consulting firm that advises both the public and private sectors.

Ramboll’s strategy for 2022-2026 focuses on reducing carbon emissions towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, promoting resilient and liveable communities, resource management, circular economy, and biodiversity conservation.

Representatives from Ramboll highlighted the company's significant role in the development of ARC’s waste-to-energy plant, ensuring it aligns with Copenhagen’s environmental goals while also serving as a community space for public engagement.

In addition to its work with ARC, Ramboll presented innovative designs for disaster-resilient cities with high adaptability. One such project involves transforming harbour areas to accommodate climate change impacts while also creating spaces for tourism and recreation.

Ramboll is also involved in building storm surge protection infrastructure along Copenhagen’s coast to safeguard against extreme weather events.

Ramboll’s vision includes creating urban environments that support circular economies, green spaces, and efficient transportation networks for residents.

The delegation also met with two other Danish companies focused on climate-resilient urban development:

Sund & Bælt, a state-owned enterprise responsible for large-scale infrastructure projects in Denmark. The company is instrumental in building storm surge protection systems, conducting risk assessments for future natural disasters, and developing the country’s road and rail systems, including tunnels connecting Denmark to Germany.



Henning Larsen, an architecture and urban design firm focused on simplicity and practical urban solutions. Their approach to city development places emphasis on human-centric designs that connect people with nature, integrating sustainable practices and reimagining traditional urban planning concepts to create more liveable and sustainable cities.

Bangkok Governor and BMA delegation continued their visit to Copenhagen, engaging in discussions with representatives from Wonderful Copenhagen, the city’s official tourism body.

Wonderful Copenhagen’s mission is to promote and develop the city's tourism industry for leisure and business purposes, while operating as a non-profit organisation dedicated to the city's overall well-being.

One of the key initiatives presented during the meeting was CopenPay, a project aimed at encouraging tourists to participate in environmental conservation activities. These activities include cycling to tourist attractions, cleaning up waste from canals and other popular sites, and taking care of public parks, with rewards such as free breakfast, snacks, or guided tours, including kayak trips along the city's canals.

The CopenPay initiative fosters environmentally conscious behaviour among tourists, raising awareness about sustainable tourism practices and reinforcing Copenhagen’s image as a destination that prioritises sustainability.

Following this, the Governor and delegation concluded the day by meeting with Suphanvasa Chotikajan Tang, the Thai Ambassador to Copenhagen, for a dinner discussion. The Ambassador highlighted the long-standing diplomatic relations between Thailand and Denmark, which span over 167 years.

The conversation focused on Copenhagen’s rapid urban development, particularly how the city has successfully maintained its green status while growing.

The Ambassador emphasised the importance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in the city's development, noting that collaboration between the government, private sector, and the public has played a key role in Copenhagen's success in becoming a sustainable, green city.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation exchanged ideas about the future development of both Bangkok and Copenhagen, discussing the potential for implementing similar practices in Thailand.

Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, has recently been ranked the most liveable city in the world for 2025 by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The ranking, which evaluated 173 cities based on 30 indicators across five categories (Stability, Healthcare, Culture and Environment, Education, and Infrastructure), saw Copenhagen score a perfect 100 points in three key categories: Stability, Education, and Infrastructure.

This achievement propelled Copenhagen to the top, surpassing Vienna, Austria, which had held the top spot for several years.

