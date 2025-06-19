BMA explores Copenhagen’s eco-friendly waste-to-energy model

The visit is part of a collaborative initiative between Thailand and Denmark focusing on circular economy development.
The day began with a site visit and discussions at the Amager Resource Centre (ARC), a world-renowned waste-to-energy plant and recycling hub. ARC representatives explained that their facility releases minimal carbon dioxide.
The white vapour seen emerging from the plant’s smokestack consists of 90% water vapour and just 10% carbon dioxide. The plant is also equipped with carbon capture systems that help minimise emissions before they are released into the atmosphere.
ARC also promotes environmental stewardship and creative urban spaces. On the environmental front, its recycle station processes household waste already sorted by residents, using artificial intelligence to further separate it into 35 categories. Recyclable and reusable materials are then made available to members of the public who wish to collect and repurpose them.
Non-recyclable waste is incinerated to generate environmentally friendly heat and electricity for households. ARC currently operates 128 electric garbage trucks to collect household waste efficiently and sustainably.
In addition to incineration, ARC employs environmentally safe landfill practices, manages hazardous waste effectively, and operates a plastic recycling plant. It also runs education programmes for young people to raise awareness about waste separation.
ARC is also a pioneer in integrating public recreational spaces with industrial infrastructure. The rooftop of the waste-to-energy plant has been developed into a community area, with facilities such as cafés, an artificial ski slope, and a climbing wall. The operations of ARC are also an integral part of Copenhagen’s circular economy.
Bangkok Governor and BMA delegation held discussions with Ramboll, a major global engineering, architecture, and consulting firm that advises both the public and private sectors.
Ramboll’s strategy for 2022-2026 focuses on reducing carbon emissions towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, promoting resilient and liveable communities, resource management, circular economy, and biodiversity conservation.
Representatives from Ramboll highlighted the company's significant role in the development of ARC’s waste-to-energy plant, ensuring it aligns with Copenhagen’s environmental goals while also serving as a community space for public engagement.
In addition to its work with ARC, Ramboll presented innovative designs for disaster-resilient cities with high adaptability. One such project involves transforming harbour areas to accommodate climate change impacts while also creating spaces for tourism and recreation.
Ramboll is also involved in building storm surge protection infrastructure along Copenhagen’s coast to safeguard against extreme weather events.
Ramboll’s vision includes creating urban environments that support circular economies, green spaces, and efficient transportation networks for residents.
The delegation also met with two other Danish companies focused on climate-resilient urban development:
Bangkok Governor and BMA delegation continued their visit to Copenhagen, engaging in discussions with representatives from Wonderful Copenhagen, the city’s official tourism body.
Wonderful Copenhagen’s mission is to promote and develop the city's tourism industry for leisure and business purposes, while operating as a non-profit organisation dedicated to the city's overall well-being.
One of the key initiatives presented during the meeting was CopenPay, a project aimed at encouraging tourists to participate in environmental conservation activities. These activities include cycling to tourist attractions, cleaning up waste from canals and other popular sites, and taking care of public parks, with rewards such as free breakfast, snacks, or guided tours, including kayak trips along the city's canals.
The CopenPay initiative fosters environmentally conscious behaviour among tourists, raising awareness about sustainable tourism practices and reinforcing Copenhagen’s image as a destination that prioritises sustainability.
Following this, the Governor and delegation concluded the day by meeting with Suphanvasa Chotikajan Tang, the Thai Ambassador to Copenhagen, for a dinner discussion. The Ambassador highlighted the long-standing diplomatic relations between Thailand and Denmark, which span over 167 years.
The conversation focused on Copenhagen’s rapid urban development, particularly how the city has successfully maintained its green status while growing.
The Ambassador emphasised the importance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in the city's development, noting that collaboration between the government, private sector, and the public has played a key role in Copenhagen's success in becoming a sustainable, green city.
At the end of the meeting, the delegation exchanged ideas about the future development of both Bangkok and Copenhagen, discussing the potential for implementing similar practices in Thailand.
Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, has recently been ranked the most liveable city in the world for 2025 by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
The ranking, which evaluated 173 cities based on 30 indicators across five categories (Stability, Healthcare, Culture and Environment, Education, and Infrastructure), saw Copenhagen score a perfect 100 points in three key categories: Stability, Education, and Infrastructure.
This achievement propelled Copenhagen to the top, surpassing Vienna, Austria, which had held the top spot for several years.
#BMA #Bangkok #Copenhagen #Denmark #visit #sustainability #greencity #ChadchartSittipunt