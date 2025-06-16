BMA Pushes for Insurance Schemes to Protect Frontline Workers and Communities

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is accelerating efforts to provide comprehensive insurance coverage for its frontline personnel and vulnerable communities across the capital.
Associate Professor Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, recently held discussions with Adisorn Pipatworapong, Deputy Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and Inspection at the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC), to explore the feasibility of such a crucial initiative.
The meeting, held at the OIC's office in Chatuchak District, focused on developing insurance solutions for city staff whose roles inherently involve significant risks.
This includes essential personnel such as city law enforcement officers (Thesakij), drainage dredging crews, disaster prevention and relief officers, and emergency medical responders.
Beyond individual protection, the discussions also extended to establishing insurance for public and private assets utilised in city services, as well as devising group insurance plans for vulnerable communities.
The BMA aims to meticulously assess the approaches and viability of implementing these wide-ranging schemes.
Acknowledging the challenging nature of this endeavour, the BMA has expressed its firm commitment to working in close coordination with the OIC.
The two bodies intend to jointly design appropriate operational guidelines to ensure effective protection for both BMA personnel and the city's residents.
Also in attendance at the meeting were Witoon Apisitphuvakul, Director of the Strategy and Evaluation Department, along with executives from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Department of Social Development.