BMA Pushes for Insurance Schemes to Protect Frontline Workers and Communities

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is accelerating efforts to provide comprehensive insurance coverage for its frontline personnel and vulnerable communities across the capital.

Associate Professor Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, recently held discussions with Adisorn Pipatworapong, Deputy Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and Inspection at the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC), to explore the feasibility of such a crucial initiative.

The meeting, held at the OIC's office in Chatuchak District, focused on developing insurance solutions for city staff whose roles inherently involve significant risks.

