Bangkok rises to 7th place globally as top international conference destination



Expanding MICE capabilities to secondary cities

Another noteworthy milestone for Thailand in 2024 was the inclusion of as many as 13 cities in ICCA’s global rankings—marking the first time this number of Thai cities has been recognised. In addition to Bangkok, 12 other cities made the list: Chiang Mai (12 events), Pattaya (10), Phuket (8), Chonburi (3), Chiang Rai (2), Pathum Thani (2), Hua Hin (1), Khon Kaen (1), Samui (1), Nakhon Ratchasima (1), Nonthaburi (1), and Pattani (1).

The emergence of these secondary cities in the international meetings arena reflects Thailand’s deliberate policy of decentralising the MICE industry. This approach not only stimulates local economies but also creates new business opportunities across the country.



Driving the economy through the MICE industry

In 2024, Thailand’s MICE industry attracted a total of 25,350,288 domestic and international travellers, generating an impressive 148.34 billion baht in revenue. This contributed to a national economic impact of over 309 billion baht—equivalent to 1.67% of Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP). These figures underscore the vital role MICE plays in driving the Thai economy.

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the key agency promoting and developing the country’s MICE sector, is implementing five major strategic pillars. These include leveraging digital technology and the unique identities of each region to enhance MICE competitiveness.

TCEB is also pursuing the “3S Strategy”: Stay Longer, Spend More, and See You Again, to boost tourist spending and attract more repeat visitors. At the same time, Thailand is focusing on penetrating BRICS markets—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Looking ahead to 2025, TCEB has set an ambitious goal: attracting 34 million MICE travellers and generating 200 billion baht in revenue. The ultimate objective is to establish Thailand as the leading MICE destination in Asia.

Sasikan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the MICE industry in all dimensions, especially by enhancing the capacity of secondary cities to grow sustainably. This includes improving services, infrastructure, and their ability to host international conferences, thereby helping Thailand maintain its regional leadership and rise as a true global MICE hub.

Bangkok’s ascent into the top 10 international conference cities is only the beginning of Thailand’s expanding global role in the MICE arena—one that promises significant future benefits for both the economy and tourism.

