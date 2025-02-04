IMPACT unveils plans to transform Muang Thong Thani into MICE hub

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co Ltd is set to invest 5 billion baht in the construction of two new hotels, to transform Muang Thong Thani into a leading MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) tourism and entertainment hub.

This investment is part of a broader strategy to position the complex as a contender for the government's proposed 100-billion-baht entertainment complex mega-project.

At a media roundtable on Tuesday, Paul Kanjanapas, CEO of IMPACT Exhibition Management and property manager of IMPACT Growth Real Estate Investment Trust, shared that while the company had originally planned for the entertainment complex in 2024, development is now focusing on hotel expansion due to uncertainties surrounding government directives.

“The timeline for the entertainment complex project remains uncertain. IMPACT is not waiting for this particular opportunity and has expanded the Muang Thong Thani complex to accommodate more MICE tourists,” Paul said.

The 4-5 billion baht investment will add 1,000 hotel rooms this year, consisting of a five-star hotel with over 300 rooms and a four-star property with more than 600 rooms. The company envisions expanding its total room capacity to 2,000 by 2028, with further increases to 3,000 rooms by 2030 and 5,000 by 2035.