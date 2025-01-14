TCEB highlights MICE sector’s role in Thailand’s economic recovery

Thailand's meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) sector is experiencing robust growth growing by over 40% in 2024 compared to the previous year, a top executive at the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) said.
Nooch Homrossukhon, director of the TCEB’s Corporate Image and Communications Department, told a press conference on Tuesday that though the sector is demonstrating strong resilience, it is still 9% below the pre-pandemic peak of 2019.
“Our goal is to exceed this benchmark by 2025,” she added, highlighting the need for industry collaboration.
The sector’s contribution to GDP rose to 1.67% in 2024, up from 1.03% the previous year, with projections of reaching 2-3% in the near future. Nooch also underlined the growing focus on sustainability and technology in MICE events.
"As event organisers increasingly prioritise environmental stewardship, the demand for carbon-neutral events and practices that offset carbon footprints is rising sharply," she said.
Additionally, approximately 86% of companies are placing greater emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within corporate events.
Bangkok remains Thailand’s top MICE destination, hosting over 60% of events and securing its place as the second-best meeting destination in the Asia-Pacific region. Pattaya and Phuket are also emerging as key alternatives, appealing to planners seeking unique experiences.
Upcoming events, industry upgrades
In addition, TCEB is actively promoting mega-events, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank conference scheduled for 2026 in Bangkok. New meeting guidelines are also being implemented in partnership with health organisations, ensuring nutritious meals and wellness activities for delegates.
Further supporting the sector, the Royal Orchid Sheraton – Riverside Hotel Bangkok has unveiled revamped event spaces following an 80-million-baht investment. The facilities include a 2,800-square-metre meeting floor, 22 venues, two ballrooms and a striking 22-metre LED screen.
Brad Edman, market vice president for Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar at Marriott International, which operates Sheraton hotels, emphasised the company’s commitment to sustainability, aligning with global net-zero goals by 2050.
“Today's meeting planners and eco-conscious companies are seeking events that drive positive change. Our Serve360 sustainability and social impact platform guides our innovative, sustainable meeting solutions, aligning with our goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050,” Edman said.
Despite the growth, challenges such as airlift and transportation logistics remain, he said, adding that Marriott plans to address these issues with unique river transportation options and foster collaborations across the hospitality sector.
Thailand’s favourable exchange rate also continues to attract international MICE planners to Thailand, he added.
David Lance, general manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside, highlighted the revitalisation of riverside properties and developments like Iconsiam, which have amplified the area’s appeal.
The hotel, with 726 rooms offering river views, aims to attract large groups and create distinctive experiences through partnerships with neighbouring luxury properties.
Coordinate path forward
The collaboration between TCEB and key stakeholders also underscores Thailand’s strategic approach to establishing itself as a top MICE destination.
“The MICE sector offers a transformative opportunity for Thailand, driving economic recovery and supporting sustainability in the post-pandemic era,” Nooch concluded.