TCEB highlights MICE sector’s role in Thailand’s economic recovery

Thailand's meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) sector is experiencing robust growth growing by over 40% in 2024 compared to the previous year, a top executive at the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) said.

Nooch Homrossukhon, director of the TCEB’s Corporate Image and Communications Department, told a press conference on Tuesday that though the sector is demonstrating strong resilience, it is still 9% below the pre-pandemic peak of 2019.

“Our goal is to exceed this benchmark by 2025,” she added, highlighting the need for industry collaboration.

The sector’s contribution to GDP rose to 1.67% in 2024, up from 1.03% the previous year, with projections of reaching 2-3% in the near future. Nooch also underlined the growing focus on sustainability and technology in MICE events.

"As event organisers increasingly prioritise environmental stewardship, the demand for carbon-neutral events and practices that offset carbon footprints is rising sharply," she said.

Additionally, approximately 86% of companies are placing greater emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within corporate events.

Bangkok remains Thailand’s top MICE destination, hosting over 60% of events and securing its place as the second-best meeting destination in the Asia-Pacific region. Pattaya and Phuket are also emerging as key alternatives, appealing to planners seeking unique experiences.