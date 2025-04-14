Over 500 officials deployed to ensure safety at popular seaside spots

24/7 Patrols and Resources Deployed

DMCR Director-General Dr Pinsak Suraswadi stated that, following the minister’s orders, 10 regional marine and coastal offices were instructed to set up the care centres across 23 coastal provinces.

A total of 544 officials, 58 vehicles, and 21 boats have been mobilised. Officials will work in shifts to provide round-the-clock coverage at all sites.

Marine Conservation Awareness Campaign

Dr Pinsak added that the DMCR has also launched awareness campaigns urging tourists not to litter in the sea, rivers, or on beaches.

In 2024 alone, over 4 million pieces of marine debris, weighing more than 327,000 kilogrammes, were retrieved. The majority consisted of plastic bags, followed by plastic bottles and foam waste.

Thailand Faces Serious Marine Environmental Threats

Dr Pinsak warned of escalating threats to Thailand’s marine environment, including:

Coral bleaching

Dying seagrass beds

Excessive plastic pollution

Discolouration of seawater

Coastal erosion

The DMCR urges all tourists and locals to take part in protecting the marine environment during Songkran and beyond.

