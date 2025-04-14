Over 500 officials deployed to ensure safety at popular seaside spots

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has deployed 544 officials to monitor 39 popular seaside locations across Thailand to ensure tourist safety during the long Songkran holidays.
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on said he had instructed the DMCR to establish 39 tourist care centres along the northern Gulf of Thailand, eastern coast, and both eastern and western southern coasts. These centres are designed to assist tourists promptly in case of accidents or emergencies between 12–16 April.
The tourist care centres are staffed with trained officials to provide emergency assistance and distribute pamphlets about nearby attractions. They also advise visitors on environmental regulations to help protect marine and coastal ecosystems.
Tourists are advised to:
DMCR Director-General Dr Pinsak Suraswadi stated that, following the minister’s orders, 10 regional marine and coastal offices were instructed to set up the care centres across 23 coastal provinces.
A total of 544 officials, 58 vehicles, and 21 boats have been mobilised. Officials will work in shifts to provide round-the-clock coverage at all sites.
Dr Pinsak added that the DMCR has also launched awareness campaigns urging tourists not to litter in the sea, rivers, or on beaches.
In 2024 alone, over 4 million pieces of marine debris, weighing more than 327,000 kilogrammes, were retrieved. The majority consisted of plastic bags, followed by plastic bottles and foam waste.
Thailand Faces Serious Marine Environmental Threats
Dr Pinsak warned of escalating threats to Thailand’s marine environment, including:
The DMCR urges all tourists and locals to take part in protecting the marine environment during Songkran and beyond.