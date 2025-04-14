SAO debris clearance nears 50%, Death toll rises to 41

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DPMM) held a press briefing to provide an update on the State Audit Office (SAO) building collapse, which occurred in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district following a recent earthquake.
As of April 14 at 10am, a total of 103 individuals have been confirmed as victims of the disaster. Four additional bodies were recovered overnight, bringing the current death toll to 41, with 9 people injured and 53 still unaccounted for.
Overnight, rescue teams expanded their operations to zones B4 and C1, where faint light signals had previously been detected.
Crews successfully cleared obstructing beams and excavated an area measuring 4 metres deep and 5 metres wide to allow K-9 units and rescue personnel to search more effectively. However, no signs of life were detected in this operation.
Currently, approximately 50% of the debris removal has been completed. Despite the ongoing Songkran holiday, all emergency personnel remain fully deployed.
Heavy machinery continues to operate at full capacity, with monitoring teams stationed across all zones. Water is being sprayed regularly to control dust, and manual searches resume whenever machinery halts.
BMA spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapal stated that the city has deployed psychologists and interpreters to support both rescue personnel and the families of the victims.
As of 3pm on April 13, a total of 23,405 individuals have formally reported damages. The top five districts with the highest number of reports include:
Chatuchak: 3,080 cases
Huai Khwang: 2,580 cases
Bang Sue: 2,501 cases
Phasi Charoen: 2,067 cases
Thonburi: 1,140 cases
All 50 district offices have begun scheduling inspections and damage assessments for affected buildings since April 10. These activities continue through the Songkran holiday, although limited access has been reported due to many residents being away.
Authorities urge building owners to contact their respective district offices upon returning home.
Victims seeking financial aid must submit requests to their local district office within 30 days of the incident, no later than April 27, 2025. Police officers have been stationed at all district offices during business hours to facilitate the filing of official reports.
Damage evaluations will be conducted by district-level committees and reported to the BMA’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.
Approved cases will then be submitted to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation at the national level for financial assistance.