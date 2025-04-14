SAO debris clearance nears 50%, Death toll rises to 41

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DPMM) held a press briefing to provide an update on the State Audit Office (SAO) building collapse, which occurred in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district following a recent earthquake.

As of April 14 at 10am, a total of 103 individuals have been confirmed as victims of the disaster. Four additional bodies were recovered overnight, bringing the current death toll to 41, with 9 people injured and 53 still unaccounted for.

Overnight, rescue teams expanded their operations to zones B4 and C1, where faint light signals had previously been detected.