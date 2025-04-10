SAO to hold press conference on collapsed building after Songkran break

The State Audit Office (SAO) will hold a press conference after the Songkran holidays to clarify all the facts regarding the collapse of the agency’s new head office building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, following an earthquake last month.

The session will be led by Auditor General Monthien Charoenphon, according to General Chanathap Indamra, President of the State Audit Commission (SAC), who provided an update on Thursday.

The under-construction SAO building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 following the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.

As of Thursday, 23 people have been confirmed dead, nine were injured, and 71 others remain missing.

Chanathap said that he has already provided policy guidance emphasizing the importance of full cooperation with all sectors in uncovering the truth.

He further noted that he has ordered a detailed report to be submitted, and that the SAO Governor has already coordinated with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) regarding worker-related issues.

“The SAO will undergo an internal audit by the overseeing committee. However, since this collapse is a recent event, it will require a review of the forthcoming report,” said Chanathap.