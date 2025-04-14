Revellers flock to Bangkok’s major venues for Songkran celebrations

Out of 196 Songkran venues throughout the capital, Silom Road, Khao San Road, and Sanam Luang were among the most popular, drawing large crowds eager to splash water and enjoy lively music.
Thai and international revellers, many from the LGBTQ+ community, converged on Silom Road in Bang Rak district for the famous water battles and upbeat musical performances.
A similarly vibrant atmosphere was witnessed on the ever-popular Khao San Road in Phra Nakhon district, where both locals and tourists embraced the festivities, enthusiastically soaking one another and relishing the refreshing ambience.
At Sanam Luang, the largest Songkran celebration offered a mix of traditional and modern entertainment. Tourists joined in the spirited water-splashing, took part in retro-themed activities, enjoyed live music and were greeted with smiles throughout the area.