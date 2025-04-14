BOT to hold financial institutions liable for call centre scam losses

A key provision of the Royal Decree is the establishment of a framework requiring relevant service providers — including financial institutions, payment service providers, telecommunications companies, social media platforms and digital asset businesses — to enhance customer protection and share responsibility for damages if they fail to meet regulatory standards.

“The BOT is currently preparing an announcement to clearly define the duties and responsibilities of financial institutions and payment service providers,” Roong said.

She explained that the forthcoming announcement would address issues such as protection against user impersonation in financial transactions, the management of mule accounts, and prompt reporting mechanisms. It is expected to be issued by the end of April.