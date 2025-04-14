BMA tightens street vendor regulations around Khao San Road 

The discussion focused on regulating public access in the Khao San, Rambuttri, and Kraisi Roads, aiming to prevent traffic congestion while prioritising public safety.
Following the meeting, the Permanent Secretary for BMA conducted an inspection along Ratchadamnoen Klang Road, reinforcing strict measures on street vendors.
Vendors were instructed not to extend their stalls beyond designated boundaries or occupy narrow roadways with their setups, especially in areas prone to congestion. Unauthorised and illegal trading activities were also addressed.
Wantanee emphasised that all officials must perform their duties to the fullest extent to maintain public safety and facilitate convenience for all.
