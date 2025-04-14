BMA tightens street vendor regulations around Khao San Road 

MONDAY, APRIL 14, 2025

(April 13, 2025) – Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), met the National Police Commissioner at the security and traffic operations centre, Chanasongkram Police Station.

The discussion focused on regulating public access in the Khao San, Rambuttri, and Kraisi Roads, aiming to prevent traffic congestion while prioritising public safety.

BMA tightens street vendor regulations around Khao San Road 

Following the meeting, the Permanent Secretary for BMA conducted an inspection along Ratchadamnoen Klang Road, reinforcing strict measures on street vendors. 

BMA tightens street vendor regulations around Khao San Road 

Vendors were instructed not to extend their stalls beyond designated boundaries or occupy narrow roadways with their setups, especially in areas prone to congestion. Unauthorised and illegal trading activities were also addressed.

BMA tightens street vendor regulations around Khao San Road 

Wantanee emphasised that all officials must perform their duties to the fullest extent to maintain public safety and facilitate convenience for all.

BMA tightens street vendor regulations around Khao San Road 

#Songkran #GoodManagement #KhaoSanRoad #BMA #Bangkok #9GuidingPolicies9Good

BMA tightens street vendor regulations around Khao San Road  BMA tightens street vendor regulations around Khao San Road 

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy