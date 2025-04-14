Residents of nine provinces warned of landslides and flash floods

MONDAY, APRIL 14, 2025

DMR warns of landslides and flash floods in 9 provinces due to heavy rain. Locals urged to stay alert and monitor weather updates closely.

The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) on Monday warned residents of eight northern provinces and one central province to brace for possible landslides and flash floods on Monday and Tuesday.

The DMR said that the northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Phrae, and Uttaradit, along with the upper central province of Sukhothai, are at risk due to thunderstorms forecast over the two-day period.

High-Risk Areas Identified

According to the DMR, the following districts are at risk of landslides:

  • Chiang Mai: Chom Thong, Mae Wang, Mae Chaem, Mueang, and Mae Rim
  • Chiang Rai: Mae Suai and Wiang Pa Pao
  • Mae Hong Son: Pai and Pang Mapha
  • Lamphun: Mae Tha, Li, and Ban Hong
  • Lampang: Wang Nuea and Mueang
  • Nan: Pua, Chiang Klang, and Chalerm Phra Kiat
  • Phrae: Wang Chin and Den Chai
  • Sukhothai: Ban Dan Lan Hoi and Si Satchanalai
  • Uttaradit: Laplae, Mueang, and Tha Pla

Heavy Rainfall Expected

The DMR warned that thunderstorms could bring over 100 millimetres of rainfall within 24 hours, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides in the identified areas.

Volunteers Urged to Stay Alert

The department has urged disaster monitoring volunteers to stay alert for further updates and to continue measuring rainfall levels in vulnerable locations.
