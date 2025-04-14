Residents of nine provinces warned of landslides and flash floods

The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) on Monday warned residents of eight northern provinces and one central province to brace for possible landslides and flash floods on Monday and Tuesday.
The DMR said that the northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Phrae, and Uttaradit, along with the upper central province of Sukhothai, are at risk due to thunderstorms forecast over the two-day period.
According to the DMR, the following districts are at risk of landslides:
The DMR warned that thunderstorms could bring over 100 millimetres of rainfall within 24 hours, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides in the identified areas.
The department has urged disaster monitoring volunteers to stay alert for further updates and to continue measuring rainfall levels in vulnerable locations.