Bangkok Secures Top 7 Spot Globally in MICE, Driving Thailand\'s Regional Dominance

Thailand's MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) industry is experiencing an unprecedented surge, reaching new heights in international recognition.

The latest 2024 global rankings from the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), announced recently at IMEX Frankfurt 2025, confirm Thailand's record-breaking performance as a host for international conferences.

In 2024, Thailand successfully hosted 158 ICCA-qualified meetings, a notable increase from 143 events in 2023.

This impressive growth has seen Thailand climb from 26th to 25th globally, secured its position as 5th in the Asia Pacific region, and, most significantly, claimed the number one spot among ASEAN nations.

This remarkable achievement firmly establishes Thailand as a burgeoning global hub for professional meetings and events.

At the core of this growth is Thailand's bustling capital, Bangkok, which has dramatically risen to 7th place globally in the city rankings.

The vibrant metropolis also holds a strong 3rd position in the Asia Pacific region, trailing only Seoul and Tokyo.

These figures not only underscore the capital's success but also highlight the increasingly prominent role of secondary cities which are contributing significantly to Thailand's burgeoning MICE sector.

The ICCA ranking report, which collected data from over 11,000 international meetings in 2024 across 160 countries and 1,500 cities, unequivocally affirms Thailand's status as a rising star in the global MICE landscape.

