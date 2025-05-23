Bangkok Secures Top 7 Spot Globally in MICE, Driving Thailand\'s Regional Dominance

Thailand's MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) industry is experiencing an unprecedented surge, reaching new heights in international recognition.
The latest 2024 global rankings from the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), announced recently at IMEX Frankfurt 2025, confirm Thailand's record-breaking performance as a host for international conferences.
In 2024, Thailand successfully hosted 158 ICCA-qualified meetings, a notable increase from 143 events in 2023.
This impressive growth has seen Thailand climb from 26th to 25th globally, secured its position as 5th in the Asia Pacific region, and, most significantly, claimed the number one spot among ASEAN nations.
This remarkable achievement firmly establishes Thailand as a burgeoning global hub for professional meetings and events.
At the core of this growth is Thailand's bustling capital, Bangkok, which has dramatically risen to 7th place globally in the city rankings.
The vibrant metropolis also holds a strong 3rd position in the Asia Pacific region, trailing only Seoul and Tokyo.
These figures not only underscore the capital's success but also highlight the increasingly prominent role of secondary cities which are contributing significantly to Thailand's burgeoning MICE sector.
The ICCA ranking report, which collected data from over 11,000 international meetings in 2024 across 160 countries and 1,500 cities, unequivocally affirms Thailand's status as a rising star in the global MICE landscape.
ICCA data clearly shows Thailand outperforming regional rivals such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam in the number of ICCA-qualified events.
With 158 conferences, Thailand's leading position in ASEAN genuinely reinforces its MICE dominance in the region.
This outcome reflects Thailand's enhanced competitiveness in Asia's lucrative business events market and is a direct result of ongoing collaboration between the public sector and the tourism industry to promote the country as a high-value global destination.
Bangkok's individual performance was exceptional, hosting 115 ICCA-qualified international conferences in 2024.
This propelled it to 7th globally out of over 1,500 cities worldwide. Within the Asia Pacific region, Bangkok secured 3rd place, ranking behind only Seoul and Tokyo.
As a capital and economic powerhouse, Bangkok has long been celebrated for its dynamic culture and renowned hospitality.
However, its ascent on the global conference stage is now further underpinned by robust infrastructure, including state-of-the-art convention centres like the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) and IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, alongside numerous luxury five-star hotels, world-class connectivity, and a diverse array of leisure attractions.
According to the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the country's primary MICE promotion agency, Bangkok's stellar performance aligns seamlessly with the long-term vision to elevate the city as a regional hub for knowledge exchange, innovation, and international business.
An intriguing aspect of the 2024 ICCA report is the increased participation of secondary cities in hosting international events. Beyond Bangkok, Chiang Mai, the cultural heartland of the North, has maintained its position as the country's second-ranked MICE city, having hosted 12 conferences.
Other Thai cities demonstrating strong MICE performance include:
In total, 13 Thai cities were featured in the 2024 ICCA rankings, providing a clear indication that the country's MICE industry is no longer solely concentrated in its principal tourist destinations.
This latest ICCA ranking is not merely a source of national pride but also a powerful catalyst for Thailand to set even more ambitious targets.
With continued and growing interest in the Asian region, Thailand is strategically positioned to meet these escalating demands.
Data from the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) indicates that the MICE sector contributes approximately 200 billion baht annually to the Thai economy. Furthermore, it generates over 400,000 jobs across the service, transport, event planning, and catering sectors.
Thailand's improved standing in the ICCA rankings is poised to increase direct revenue and stimulate additional investment, particularly in its emerging secondary cities.
These crucial developments align perfectly with the government's "Thailand 4.0" policy, which actively promotes knowledge-driven industries, innovation, and high-value tourism.