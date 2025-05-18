Thailand struggles to meet global standards in sustainable tourism

Jakkaphon pointed out that pollution caused by PM 2.5 remains a major barrier to Thailand's tourism progress. The ministry is working alongside both private and government sectors to address the issue, encouraging tourism practices that do not harm the environment.

Infrastructure development is also a priority, with the Tourism and Sports Ministry collaborating with the Transport Ministry to improve connectivity between key tourist destinations. For example, efforts are being made to connect seven major attractions in Chiang Mai.

As an example of successful conservation-led tourism, Bhutan was cited for its approach, which includes charging fees to tourists to support nature conservation initiatives.

Tourism is not just a service, it’s about time

Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), emphasised that the association has been committed to promoting responsible and sustainable tourism long before the United Nations (UN) introduced the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He explained that PATA relocated its headquarters from the United States to Thailand to better align with the challenges and opportunities within the regional tourism industry. This move also reflects a positive outlook on the tourism sector in Asia, a market with over 4 billion consumers—half the world’s population of 8 billion.

“The most important aspects of the tourism industry are safety and time. Travellers seek safety in the destinations they visit and do not want to waste time while travelling. Time is one of the most valuable resources in the tourism sector,” Hamid stated.

He further stressed that modern travellers place great importance on time efficiency during their journeys. If the industry understands and adapts to this demand, it can enhance customer satisfaction and contribute to the sustainable growth of the tourism market, he added.

99% of Thai hotels still do not meet global sustainability standards

Alisara Sivayathorn, CEO of Sivatel Bangkok Hotel, emphasised that aligning hotels with sustainability principles is no longer optional—it is essential, especially as global regulations begin to take effect.

For instance, new measures in Europe will soon impact the business-to-business (B2B) tourism market, particularly MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) events. These regulations will become a key factor in corporate clients' decisions when choosing hotels that meet sustainability standards.

Citing data from the Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC), she pointed out that only 109 hotels in Thailand are recognised for meeting global sustainability standards—less than 1% of all hotels in the country.

At the same time, the sustainability landscape within Thailand's hotel industry still has room for improvement, particularly in areas such as energy and water consumption reduction, waste management, and environmental restoration.

Alisara noted that operating a hotel with a strong sustainability focus not only meets the expectations of international travellers but also supports the circular economy within Thailand and encourages long-term environmental conservation.

“Sustainability is no longer a choice—it is a necessity for all Thai hotels. Especially now that artificial intelligence (AI)-driven accommodation searches and Booking.com’s filter system automatically exclude hotels that do not meet sustainability criteria,” she explained.

“Hotels in Thailand must invest in adapting to international standards to remain competitive. This is particularly crucial in global markets, where travellers increasingly prefer hotels that are both sustainable and trustworthy.”

She added that Sivatel Bangkok Hotel has spent over eight years developing and refining sustainable practices, including supporting local farmers and communities.

Thai travellers are willing to pay more for environmental sustainability

Kla Tangsuwan, CEO of Wisesight (Thailand), noted that consumer behaviour in the tourism sector has undergone a significant shift, with travellers becoming increasingly aware of their responsibility towards the environment—particularly during 2024-2025.

Data gathered from Thai travellers’ social media posts reveals a growing interest in responsible tourism, with topics such as waste management and plastic reduction appearing in over 6,800 posts, generating more than 1.2 million engagements.

Surveys indicate that 65% of Thai travellers are willing to pay extra to support environmental conservation, with 62% specifically opting to pay more to avoid plastic usage.

However, implementing these sustainability principles in the tourism industry remains a challenge, particularly in changing business operators’ behaviours.

When making actual purchasing decisions, some travellers still prioritise lower-cost options, such as plastic straws and non-eco-friendly products, if better alternatives are not readily available, Kla explained.

At the same time, consumers still require assistance from businesses in selecting environmentally friendly products—particularly within the tourism sector, which plays a vital role in minimising environmental impact.