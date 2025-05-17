BMA and Guizhou discuss relations and strengthen tourism cooperation

The visit aimed to introduce Guizhou province from a tourism, economic and geographical perspective while fostering friendly exchanges and strengthening tourism cooperation. The meeting took place at the Amornpiman Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon district.
Chadchart noted that Bangkok has established sister-city relations with more than 12 cities across China, but no formal ties currently exist with Guizhou. He described this meeting as a promising step toward deepening relations.
He acknowledged Guizhou’s beautiful natural attractions and rapid economic development, aspects in which Bangkok hopes to exchange insights. He also discussed potential collaboration on investment in data centres, an area in which Bangkok’s development remains relatively limited.
Lu Yongzheng stated that this visit coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, further promoting bilateral friendship. The discussions also covered cultural exchanges, tourism, sports and education.
A key focus was strengthening tourism partnerships through the creation of joint tourism routes and promotional activities. The aim is to expand the tourist base between both cities.
Recognising the increasing role of social media, the delegation expressed interest in collaborating on training programmes to enhance the skills of tourism professionals, ensuring the industry’s development in both cities aligns with international standards.
Bangkok is already a top global tourist destination, and Guizhou aspires to establish itself as a world-class travel hub as well, Lu said.
Chadchart fully supported expanding ties between Bangkok and Guizhou, particularly in tourism, which he described as an industry that distributes income to grassroots communities. He welcomed the idea of joint tourism route initiatives as a way to establish tangible cooperation.
Regarding tourism promotion, he suggested exchanging influencers or hosting festivals between the two cities to generate content and raise awareness on a broader scale. He also emphasised the need for concrete relations between Bangkok and Guizhou to ensure long-term, strong partnerships.
On this occasion, Lu Yongzheng formally invited Chadchart and BMA’s leadership to visit Guizhou. The Bangkok Governor responded positively, saying the City Hall is eager to make the trip at the earliest opportunity.
Attending the meeting were Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Pimuk Simaroj, Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok, and executives from the BMA’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, Public Relations Department, and International Affairs Office.
