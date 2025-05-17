BMA and Guizhou discuss relations and strengthen tourism cooperation

The visit aimed to introduce Guizhou province from a tourism, economic and geographical perspective while fostering friendly exchanges and strengthening tourism cooperation. The meeting took place at the Amornpiman Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon district.

Chadchart noted that Bangkok has established sister-city relations with more than 12 cities across China, but no formal ties currently exist with Guizhou. He described this meeting as a promising step toward deepening relations.

He acknowledged Guizhou’s beautiful natural attractions and rapid economic development, aspects in which Bangkok hopes to exchange insights. He also discussed potential collaboration on investment in data centres, an area in which Bangkok’s development remains relatively limited.