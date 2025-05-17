BMA Permanent Secretary inspires students on first day of school term

During the visit, she inspected the schools’ cleanliness and hygiene, including the canteens, cooperative stores, and utensils, as well as listened to challenges faced in school operations.
She also provided guidance on solutions to ensure efficient and well-managed education for students.
On this occasion, the Permanent Secretary observed a hat-dyeing demonstration, paid respects to the school’s Buddha statue, participated in the flag-raising ceremony, and addressed students and teachers on appropriate conduct.
She urged students and teachers to understand their responsibilities, continuously learn and develop themselves to become valuable members of society, and safeguard themselves against drugs. She also emphasised the importance of public spirit.
“The practice of respectful greeting (younger students greeting their seniors) instils humility in us. By performing it daily, we gain respect from others—a life lesson everyone must learn,” she remarked.
She concluded by encouraging students to study happily and be good children to their parents.
#BMA #Bangkok #School #students #teachers #WantaneeWattana #GoodEducation