BMA Permanent Secretary inspires students on first day of school term

SATURDAY, MAY 17, 2025

(May 16, 2025) – Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), visited and offered encouragement to students and teachers at Matthayom Puranawas and Wat Puranawas Schools in Thawi Watthana district on the first day of the academic year 1/2025.

During the visit, she inspected the schools’ cleanliness and hygiene, including the canteens, cooperative stores, and utensils, as well as listened to challenges faced in school operations. 

She also provided guidance on solutions to ensure efficient and well-managed education for students.

On this occasion, the Permanent Secretary observed a hat-dyeing demonstration, paid respects to the school’s Buddha statue, participated in the flag-raising ceremony, and addressed students and teachers on appropriate conduct.

She urged students and teachers to understand their responsibilities, continuously learn and develop themselves to become valuable members of society, and safeguard themselves against drugs. She also emphasised the importance of public spirit.

“The practice of respectful greeting (younger students greeting their seniors) instils humility in us. By performing it daily, we gain respect from others—a life lesson everyone must learn,” she remarked.

She concluded by encouraging students to study happily and be good children to their parents.

#BMA #Bangkok #School #students #teachers #WantaneeWattana #GoodEducation

 

