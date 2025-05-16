BMA Calls Time on Disaster Declaration at Collapsed Audit Office Site

Bangkok authorities have officially declared an end to the state of disaster at the construction site of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building.

The announcement by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Thursday, May 15th, brings to a close the emergency response in the Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road area of Chatuchak district.

The disaster declaration had initially been lifted across the majority of Bangkok on April 3rd. However, the construction zone for the new SAO building was specifically excluded at that time due to the ongoing efforts to locate and assist individuals trapped within the debris of the collapsed structure.

The director of Chatuchak district was tasked with overseeing these operations in accordance with the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2000 and other pertinent legislation.