BMA Calls Time on Disaster Declaration at Collapsed Audit Office Site

Bangkok authorities have officially declared an end to the state of disaster at the construction site of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building.
The announcement by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Thursday, May 15th, brings to a close the emergency response in the Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road area of Chatuchak district.
The disaster declaration had initially been lifted across the majority of Bangkok on April 3rd. However, the construction zone for the new SAO building was specifically excluded at that time due to the ongoing efforts to locate and assist individuals trapped within the debris of the collapsed structure.
The director of Chatuchak district was tasked with overseeing these operations in accordance with the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2000 and other pertinent legislation.
Now, with the search and rescue mission at the site having been successfully concluded on May 15th, the BMA Governor has exercised his authority under Section 32 of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2007, in conjunction with the Bangkok Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan 2021-2027, to formally end the disaster status for the construction area on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road, Chatuchak district.
The initial disaster declaration followed the collapse of a building under construction at the new State Audit Office. While details regarding the cause of the collapse have yet to be fully released, the focus remained on the well-being of those affected.