Bangkok Wraps Up Earthquake Response Centre After 48 Days, Focus Shifts to Recovery and Ongoing Search for Missing

However, authorities have affirmed that recovery and support efforts will continue, alongside the ongoing identification process for those still unaccounted for.
The closure was announced on Tuesday at the operations hub located in the JJ Mall building in Chatuchak. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, accompanied by senior BMA officials and representatives from relevant agencies, addressed the press to formally mark the end of the Chatuchak District Office's Incident Command Centre operations.
Ms. Patkorn Sinsuk, the Chatuchak District Director who served as Incident Commander, expressed profound gratitude for the unwavering support and care shown by Their Majesties the King and Queen.
She highlighted their crucial behind-the-scenes role in the mission's execution and their concern for the welfare of all personnel, from providing sustenance through the royal kitchen – established from day one – to boosting morale.
Ms. Patkorn officially declared the closure of the Incident Command Centre, effective from 4:00 PM on May 15th, 2025, to facilitate the removal of equipment and supplies.
The public has been advised that the transportation of containers and heavy machinery will occur between May 13th and 15th, 2025, potentially causing travel disruptions. Motorists are urged to exercise caution and avoid affected routes during these times.
Governor Chadchart stated that despite the conclusion of the debris clearing operation, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration remains committed to providing necessary amenities, including portable toilets, water pumps, and continued cleaning of the affected areas.
He confirmed that the BMA has formally notified all relevant agencies, including military and government departments, regarding the centre's closure and ongoing activities. The initial batch of these notifications has already been sent.
Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Associate Professor Dr. Tavida Kamolvej, addressed the financial aspects of the relief efforts. She noted that the deadline for public assistance claims across all 50 districts was May 2nd, 2025.
The vast majority of the 40,000-plus applications concerned requests for funds to cover home repair materials, with a smaller number relating to other needs.
Approximately 176 million baht has been allocated to aid those affected. Fuel consumption in the disaster zone ranged from a low of over 3,000 litres to a high of over 6,000 litres, resulting in an average daily fuel cost for machinery and cranes of around 200,000 baht.
Dr. Tavida further explained that significant fuel costs were also incurred by trucks transporting equipment with hydraulic systems, generators, and metal-cutting tools.
While the precise figure is still being calculated, it is anticipated to be substantial. This doesn't include the costs associated with damage to equipment belonging to assisting personnel, such as lost work time, repairs, and replacement parts, all of which have been meticulously documented.
The daily operational status of all machinery has also been recorded. Regarding seeking expanded government aid for public assistance, the BMA has consulted with the Comptroller General's Department on issues like fuel subsidies.
While Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited has generously provided fuel for the entire 48-day period, some initial costs were borne by volunteers.
A request to extend assistance in this area is currently under review. Another key area is operational costs.
While civil servants are fulfilling their regular duties, private sector staff and volunteers were employed by their respective organisations. Therefore, a request has been made to broaden the scope of aid funds to include the wages of these volunteers, recognising the significant time commitment of nearly 50 days away from their usual employment.
Finally, the prolonged road closures have impacted local businesses, and a request for compensation for these losses has also been submitted to the Cabinet via the Comptroller General's Department. The initial aid allocation was 200 million baht, with an additional 176 million baht required for public assistance with home repairs and on-the-ground expenses, estimated to exceed 10 million baht. A comprehensive breakdown of all anticipated costs is being compiled.
Mr. Suriyachai Rawiwon, BMA's Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, announced that the withdrawal of operational personnel, machinery, and equipment will commence today, May 13th, 2025. The gradual removal of machinery will require transport vehicles, and a thorough inventory of personnel and equipment is underway, with the process already begun.