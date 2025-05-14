Bangkok Wraps Up Earthquake Response Centre After 48 Days, Focus Shifts to Recovery and Ongoing Search for Missing

However, authorities have affirmed that recovery and support efforts will continue, alongside the ongoing identification process for those still unaccounted for.

The closure was announced on Tuesday at the operations hub located in the JJ Mall building in Chatuchak. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, accompanied by senior BMA officials and representatives from relevant agencies, addressed the press to formally mark the end of the Chatuchak District Office's Incident Command Centre operations.

Ms. Patkorn Sinsuk, the Chatuchak District Director who served as Incident Commander, expressed profound gratitude for the unwavering support and care shown by Their Majesties the King and Queen.

She highlighted their crucial behind-the-scenes role in the mission's execution and their concern for the welfare of all personnel, from providing sustenance through the royal kitchen – established from day one – to boosting morale.

Ms. Patkorn officially declared the closure of the Incident Command Centre, effective from 4:00 PM on May 15th, 2025, to facilitate the removal of equipment and supplies.

The public has been advised that the transportation of containers and heavy machinery will occur between May 13th and 15th, 2025, potentially causing travel disruptions. Motorists are urged to exercise caution and avoid affected routes during these times.

