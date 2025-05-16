BMA to host Crisis Management Conference 2025 in Bangkok on May 22–23

With participation from 13 cities around the world, the event aims to enhance the role of Bangkok as a regional hub for disaster preparedness and response.
According to BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, the City Hall will also organise a live demonstration on urban rescue operations and flood management at the Nong Chok Fire and Rescue Station.
This international conference seeks to strengthen cooperation among member cities in crisis management and emergency preparedness, while promoting knowledge exchange in disaster risk reduction under the theme “Collaboration for Crisis Management.” The initiative also aims to reinforce BMA’s leadership in regional disaster management.
The conference will feature a series of panel discussions with experts from member cities and leading Thai specialists sharing insights and experiences across various topics, including Innovation for Smart Cities, Climate Change, All Hazard Plan (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear [CBRN]), and Coordination in Crisis.
Delegates from 13 member cities of the Network for Crisis Management – namely Delhi, Hanoi, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London, Manila, New Taipei City, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei City, Tokyo and Ulaanbaatar – will join the event, along with representatives from Bangkok’s disaster management agencies and international networks.
Each city’s delegation will share perspectives and effective practices based on their local crisis management experiences.
Thai academic experts from Navamindradhiraj University and members of the Thai Network for Disaster Resilience (TNDR) will also contribute by offering local insights, highlighting coordination strategies, and proposing approaches to improving disaster response systems at the community level.
Additionally, the event will include exhibitions on key urban safety topics such as City Vulnerable Populations, Road Safety, and Flooding in Urban Areas, aimed at raising public awareness and promoting practical solutions.
“The BMA is confident that this conference will strengthen collaboration among member cities, improve crisis response efficiency, and foster ongoing knowledge exchange in disaster management,” the BMA spokesman said.
“We invite all sectors to participate and contribute to the development of an effective and sustainable crisis management system for the future.”
#BMA #Bangkok #crisis #management #conference #smartcity #climatechange #safety