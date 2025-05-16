BMA to host Crisis Management Conference 2025 in Bangkok on May 22–23

With participation from 13 cities around the world, the event aims to enhance the role of Bangkok as a regional hub for disaster preparedness and response.

According to BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, the City Hall will also organise a live demonstration on urban rescue operations and flood management at the Nong Chok Fire and Rescue Station.

This international conference seeks to strengthen cooperation among member cities in crisis management and emergency preparedness, while promoting knowledge exchange in disaster risk reduction under the theme “Collaboration for Crisis Management.” The initiative also aims to reinforce BMA’s leadership in regional disaster management.