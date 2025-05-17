China-Thailand sports and tourism exchange kicks off in Beijing

The event was co-hosted by the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organization, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Beijing office of Tourism Authority of Thailand.

As a showcase of the deep friendship and vibrant bilateral ties between China and Thailand, the exchange's aim is to enhance race experiences for Chinese runners, and to support Chinese brands in expanding into Southeast Asian markets.

Duansib Padmasundara Cullen, minister-counsellor of Thailand to China, emphasises that the cooperation agreement is a crucial step, demonstrating the power of sports and tourism as instruments for creating mutual benefit based on the strong and enduring relationship between the two countries.