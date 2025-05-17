China-Thailand sports and tourism exchange kicks off in Beijing

Cooperation agreements for key events between China and Thailand were signed, including the Chongli 168 Ultra-Trail & Chiang Mai Thailand, the Chiang Mai International Marathon & Hong Kong Streetathon, and the Chiang Mai 24-Hour Challenge & Xiamen 6 Days 6 Nights Ultra-Marathon.
The agreements cover in-depth cooperation in areas such as knowledge sharing, quota exchanges, resource sharing, internationalisation efforts, rule refinement, and mutual visits.
The event was co-hosted by the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organization, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Beijing office of Tourism Authority of Thailand.
As a showcase of the deep friendship and vibrant bilateral ties between China and Thailand, the exchange's aim is to enhance race experiences for Chinese runners, and to support Chinese brands in expanding into Southeast Asian markets.
Duansib Padmasundara Cullen, minister-counsellor of Thailand to China, emphasises that the cooperation agreement is a crucial step, demonstrating the power of sports and tourism as instruments for creating mutual benefit based on the strong and enduring relationship between the two countries.
It also aligns with the Thai government's goal of promoting sports tourism and elevating Thailand as a prominent sports and wellness tourism hub in Asia, by synergizing the potential of Chiang Mai province in terms of its nature and culture, with the world-class expertise of the Chinese private sector in organizing sporting events, she adds.
Pichai Lertpongadisorn of the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation conveyed his aspiration of strengthening Sino-Thai friendship through sporting endeavours, while simultaneously fostering both running culture and the growth of sports tourism.
Yang Feiyue
China Daily
Asia News Network