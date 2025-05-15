Young Brits Keen to Splash Out on \"Stress-Busting\" Holidays

A recent "Travel Pulse" survey by travel and activities platform Klook has found that a significant proportion of young travellers are willing to fork out for holidays specifically to de-stress and improve their well-being before heading back to the grind of work or studies.

The poll of over 7,000 people worldwide, including those in Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Australia, China, India, and Indonesia, showed that more than half of Gen Y (Millennials) and Gen Z are prioritising travel for relaxation and to escape the pressures of their daily lives, often seeking self-discovery or fresh inspiration.

Furthermore, nearly half (48%) of those surveyed reported feeling happier and more positive after a trip, whether a short break or an overseas adventure, enabling them to return to their responsibilities with renewed vigour.

The research also indicated a 25% rise in booking trends for trips and activities among Thai Gen Y and Gen Z, with Japan, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Vietnam emerging as the top five preferred destinations for this demographic.

