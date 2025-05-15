Young Brits Keen to Splash Out on \"Stress-Busting\" Holidays

A recent "Travel Pulse" survey by travel and activities platform Klook has found that a significant proportion of young travellers are willing to fork out for holidays specifically to de-stress and improve their well-being before heading back to the grind of work or studies.
The poll of over 7,000 people worldwide, including those in Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Australia, China, India, and Indonesia, showed that more than half of Gen Y (Millennials) and Gen Z are prioritising travel for relaxation and to escape the pressures of their daily lives, often seeking self-discovery or fresh inspiration.
Furthermore, nearly half (48%) of those surveyed reported feeling happier and more positive after a trip, whether a short break or an overseas adventure, enabling them to return to their responsibilities with renewed vigour.
The research also indicated a 25% rise in booking trends for trips and activities among Thai Gen Y and Gen Z, with Japan, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Vietnam emerging as the top five preferred destinations for this demographic.
Beyond the destinations, young Thais also enjoy a variety of activities, including visiting famous landmarks and tourist attractions, shopping sprees, and taking in shows or exhibitions.
The primary drivers behind this desire to travel for Gen Y and Gen Z in Thailand are: 1. Escaping stress and nurturing mental health (Travel as Therapy), 2. Seeking meaningful and enriching new experiences (Meaningful Experiences), 3. The influence of social media trends, and 4. Obtaining good value for their money.
Marcus Yong, Klook's Global Vice President of Marketing, commented that experiences are more than just things to do; they offer a fresh perspective on oneself.
In an increasingly uncertain world, many are seeking moments to reconnect with their inner selves, leading to the launch of their "The Best You" campaign.
This campaign features a collaboration with Marie Kondo, the renowned home organisation guru from the popular Netflix series "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo," and her famous "Spark Joy" mantra.
This partnership aims to inspire happiness through travel, encouraging individuals to embark on journeys of self-discovery and personal growth, adding excitement and motivating Thais to book trips and activities both at home and abroad.