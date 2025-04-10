Thai Brands Triumph with Gen Z in Surprising New Survey

A new study has revealed the top brands resonating with Generation Z in Thailand, with local companies surprisingly outperforming their international counterparts in several key business sectors.

The "GEN Z TOP BRAND AWARD 2025," conducted by research firm Intage and BrandBuffet, polled over 3,000 young individuals across the nation – spanning Generations X, Y, and Z – to gauge their brand affections.

The winning brands demonstrated a strong ability to connect with this younger demographic through clear brand messaging, ease of access, appropriate pricing strategies, effective use of digital platforms for engagement, and targeted marketing campaigns.

Notably, across the ten business categories surveyed, Thai brands proved remarkably successful in capturing the favour of Gen Z, often surpassing well-established international players.

This trend highlights the agility of local businesses in adapting to contemporary consumer demands. Standout examples include Thailand Post, a 141-year-old institution, and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), over a century old, both of which have maintained strong relevance across generations.

