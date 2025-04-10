Thai Brands Triumph with Gen Z in Surprising New Survey

A new study has revealed the top brands resonating with Generation Z in Thailand, with local companies surprisingly outperforming their international counterparts in several key business sectors.
The "GEN Z TOP BRAND AWARD 2025," conducted by research firm Intage and BrandBuffet, polled over 3,000 young individuals across the nation – spanning Generations X, Y, and Z – to gauge their brand affections.
The winning brands demonstrated a strong ability to connect with this younger demographic through clear brand messaging, ease of access, appropriate pricing strategies, effective use of digital platforms for engagement, and targeted marketing campaigns.
Notably, across the ten business categories surveyed, Thai brands proved remarkably successful in capturing the favour of Gen Z, often surpassing well-established international players.
This trend highlights the agility of local businesses in adapting to contemporary consumer demands. Standout examples include Thailand Post, a 141-year-old institution, and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), over a century old, both of which have maintained strong relevance across generations.
The category winners are as follows:
Life Insurance: First Place: Muang Thai Life Assurance; Second Place: AIA; Third Place: Thai Life Insurance.
Property and Accommodation: First Place: Sansiri; Second Place: Supalai; Third Place: AP (Thailand).
Motoring: First Place: Toyota Motor Thailand; Second Place: Honda Automobile (Thailand); Third Place: Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand).
Health and Beauty Drinks: First Place: C-vitt (House Osotspa Foods); Second Place: Vitaday (General Beverage); Third Place: Sappe.
Chain Restaurants: First Place: KFC Thailand; Second Place: McDonald's (McThai); Third Place: Suki Teenoi.
Logistics: First Place: Thailand Post; Second Place: Flash Express; Third Place: KEX Express (KEX).
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets: First Place: Big C Supercenter; Second Place: Lotus's (under CP Axtra); Third Place: Tops Supermarket.
Financial Institutions: First Place: Siam Commercial Bank; Second Place: Kasikornbank; Third Place: Krungthai Bank.
Marketplace & E-commerce Platforms: First Place: Shopee; Second Place: TikTok Shop; Third Place: LAZADA.
Mobile Phones: First Place: Samsung (Thai Samsung Electronics); Second Place: iPhone; Third Place: OPPO.
Dangjaithawin Anantachai, managing director of Intage (Thailand) and a director at the Marketing Association of Thailand, who oversaw the survey, noted the particularly surprising success of Thailand Post.
The postal service garnered significant popularity among 13- to 31-year-olds, outstripping foreign transport brands. This demonstrates how a long-standing Thai organisation, with 141 years under its belt, has successfully adapted and cultivated its brand to appeal to the younger generation.
Siam Commercial Bank's strong performance with younger consumers was attributed to its clear and distinctive lifestyle branding.
"Younger demographics, especially Gen Z, may not exhibit strong brand loyalty in the traditional sense," explained Dangjaithawin. "Instead, they place greater emphasis on selecting brands they perceive as trustworthy and aligned with their lifestyle. In this day and age, 'trademark' is therefore less crucial than 'trustmark'."
Furthermore, the study indicated that younger consumers do not solely prioritise low prices. They actively seek brands offering products with a range of functionalities and convenient access points.
The nationwide survey was conducted between October and December 2024, extending into the early part of 2025.