Five Gen Z trends set to shape the future of travel in Asia

The survey highlights the unique ways travelers aged 18-27, more commonly known as Gen Z, are shaping the future of travel in Asia with a fresh perspective, not only by influencing travel trends but also by setting the stage for future generations to explore the world in innovative ways.

1. TikTok inspiration: social media is the new travel guide

Gen Z is blazing a trail on social media, with TikTok leading the way as their top source for travel inspiration. While Millennials lean on friends and family as their preferred source of recommendations, Gen Z is scrolling through TikTok (20%) and Instagram (14%) to discover their next adventure. Despite the digital influence, personal recommendations remain a close second (17%), proving that word-of-mouth still holds sway.

2. Spontaneous spirit: Last-minute bookings on the rise

In a world where plans can change in an instant, Gen Z embraces the thrill of last-minute travel more than any other generation. 20% of Gen Z book flights less than a week in advance, outpacing Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers. Accommodations follow suit, with one in four Gen Z travelers making bookings at the eleventh hour, showcasing their penchant for spontaneity.